Erik ten Hag eyes attacking recruits after Man Utd fans sing Harry Kane’s name

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag said his side need attacking reinforcements this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag said his side need attacking reinforcements this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Erik ten Hag said it is no secret that Manchester United are in need of a goalscorer this summer after supporters sang the name of Harry Kane during the draw with Tottenham.

The England captain has been linked with a move away from Spurs, with United touted as a possible destination.

Kane was instrumental in helping his team recover from two goals down on Thursday to draw 2-2 with Ten Hag’s side, dropping deep to influence the game from midfield and setting up a late equaliser for Son Heung-min with a superb low cross.

United had been clinical in the first half and romped into the lead with goals from Jadon Sancho, who played on the left of an advanced midfield three, and Marcus Rashford who played as a number nine.

In what was Tottenham’s first match since capitulating to a 6-1 defeat against Newcastle that all but ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, visiting supporters chanted “Harry Kane, we’ll see you in June,” with Ten Hag acknowledging afterwards that attacking reinforcements are needed at Old Trafford.

“I think everyone knows, it’s not a secret that we in the long term and over the whole season have a shortage of number nines,” said Ten Hag.

“Because first we had the drop-out of (Cristiano) Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available. Then you have a shortage of front-line players.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United from Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

“With less players we have to cover many games. Definitely in the front line we need players who strengthen the squad.

“You can approach it in many ways. A typical number nine, (or) Rashford can also play very good as a number nine. Anthony Martial is a great number nine.

“So we have players who can play in that role, but definitely we need some offensive players who are really impact players, quality players who improve the front line.”

Rashford continued his excellent goalscoring form against Spurs, standing up Eric Dier after receiving Bruno Fernandes’s long ball and rifling past Fraser Forster for his 29th goal of the campaign.

Earlier Sancho had given United the lead with a brilliant angled drive into the corner.

But it was Rashford that the manager singled out for his contribution to what in the end was a worthy point following Tottenham’s fightback.

Marcus Rashford takes a shot against Tottenham
Marcus Rashford continued his fine form (John Walton/PA)

Ten Hag has used the 25-year-old as a central striker and in a wide role in what has comfortably been his most productive season in front of goal.

“I think he can do both (play as a striker and on the left),” said the manager. “It depends sometimes on the opposition, which role and the best fits.

“It’s important for him also the formation, to bring players around him and especially to bring players in the back for him in the formation, in possession where he can make combinations, make movements.

“I think he’s doing that very well, I’m happy and satisfied with his role, but also when he’s playing from the left he has also a big impact on our games.”

