Scott Allardice: Inverness will park thoughts of cup final to focus on promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott Allardice: Inverness will park thoughts of cup final to focus on promotion

By Press Association
Inverness’s Scott Allardice (left) and captain Sean Welsh looking for promotion (Steve Welsh/PA)
Inverness’s Scott Allardice (left) and captain Sean Welsh looking for promotion (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scott Allardice insists Inverness will put the Scottish Cup final on the backburner to re-focus on promotion to the cinch Premiership.

The Championship side comprehensively beat Falkirk 3-0 in the semi-final at Hampden Park on Saturday to ensure a June 3 meeting with either Rangers or Celtic, who meet in the other last-four tie on Sunday afternoon.

However, Billy Dodds’ men still have ambitions of reaching the top flight and, ahead of the final regular league fixture against Ayr on Friday night, Caley Thistle are in fifth place – behind the Honest Men on goal difference and one and three points behind Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park respectively.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds celebrates
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds celebrates (Steve Welsh/PA)

Midfielder Allardice recalled how Inverness fell short last season when they lost to St Johnstone in the Premiership play-off final and is looking to go one better, starting with qualification to the play-offs by getting into the top four.

The 25-year-old said: “It was a massive win. To get through to a final is a big achievement for myself and the club and we are really looking forward to it.

“It is a big achievement to get this far but also for the club, financially as well.

“It has been well documented that the club has not been in the best financial position so now it gives them a financial boost moving forward but we have a massive game coming up in the league on Friday and hopefully (more) in the play-offs before the cup final.

“So it is a big month ahead.

“Hopefully we are playing in the Premiership next season but we have a lot of work to do if we are to achieve that.

“We got close last season, we got a taste of it, but we want to go one better.

“We know we have to beat Ayr on Friday and then take it from there.”

Inverness skipper Sean Welsh concurred with Allardice on the way ahead and praised the club for hauling themselves back into the play-off race.

Sean Welsh celebrates after the final whistle
Sean Welsh celebrates after the final whistle (Steve Welsh/PA)

He said: “We have a cup final on Friday to try to get to the play-offs.

“From where we came from in January when we were quite off the pace and kind of getting the group back together after a really hard start to the season, huge credit to the staff and players.

“We have dug ourselves out of nowhere in terms of the league and we have produced in the cup to get ourselves to the final so great achievement but still a lot to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after one-car crash near Meigle
3
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football
4
How the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre will look.
Opening date for £36m Blairgowrie Recreation Centre revealed
5
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
6
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
7
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
8
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
9
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
10
Morton's Robbie Crawford celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen’s…

More from The Courier

Two medals won by Willie Pettigrew have fetched £4,000 at auction. Image: Saltire News/Shutterstock/Colorsport
Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew's medals fetch £4,000 at auction
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to death threat while she was…
Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Big Sunday' promised as date announced for Dundee's Westfest 2023
James McPake got his hands on the trophy after Lewis McCann's late winner. Images Alan Harvey/SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up team character and another record…
Brechin City hope they will have more scenes like this soon. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
4 reasons to believe Brechin City's promotion dream is alive and well ahead of…
Broughty United. Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures as thousands visit Crieff for annual football festival
Kate Forbes denied she is plotting to oust Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf
Gayle joins volunteers led by Shona Irvine to help fix the footpath leading to Loch Brandy.
Mending mountains: Joining the volunteers who give up their time to repair Scotland's footpaths
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
Turner, pictured, was the match-winner. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points: Partick Thistle '624 minutes' hoodoo laid bare as Lichties draw…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented