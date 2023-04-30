Brentford have made the Gtech Community Stadium a fortress – Josh Dasilva

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Dasilva believes Brentford have turned their Gtech Community Stadium into a fortress this season.

The Bees have lost just twice at home, against Arsenal and Newcastle, and came from a goal down to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Substitute Dasilva was the hero of their latest victory with his stoppage-time winner.

But he had a nervous wait to find out if the goal would stand after a VAR review to check whether Yoane Wissa was offside.

“I wasn’t sure why,” he said. “I was pretty confident I was onside, but speaking to the guys on the bench, they were saying that Wissa might have been offside. But they gave it, so happy days.

“When they start checking it, you always think they’re not going to give it, so when they do give it, it’s an extra bit of energy. It wasn’t our best game, but we pulled through and got the win.

“The fans give us so much energy. We’ve made it a fortress – we’ve only lost two games here which is amazing – and the fans give us so much. When you score a last-minute winner, it’s always electric. I was buzzing.”

Forest went ahead through Danilo’s strike in first-half stoppage time, but Ivan Toney equalised when his free-kick squirmed between Keylor Navas and the far post.

With doubts persisting over number one goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s fitness, manager Steve Cooper was quizzed about Navas’ role in both goals.

He said: “I just think that now is not the time to speak about anyone. It’s about real togetherness and about sticking together.”

Danilo will undergo a scan on the hamstring injury which forced him off in the closing moments.

Defeat left Forest above the relegation zone by one point with Leicester and Everton, the teams directly below them, playing each other on Monday night.