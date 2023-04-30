Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal will give everything against Wolfsburg to repay faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal will give everything against Wolfsburg to repay faith

By Press Association
Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal face Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium with the semi-final level at 2-2 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal face Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium with the semi-final level at 2-2 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jonas Eidevall has vowed Arsenal will give everything to repay the faith shown in them as they prepare to battle with Wolfsburg at a sold-out Emirates Stadium for a place in the Women’s Champions League final.

The second leg of the last-four tie takes place on Monday, with the score at 2-2 after the Gunners fought back from two goals down in Germany a week ago.

And on Sunday morning the club announced that, with over 60,000 tickets purchased, it is the first fixture for the women’s team to sell out the stadium.

Boss Eidevall later told a press conference: “It’s a huge occasion for us as a team, as a club. It’s a compliment to a lot of people that have been involved in pushing the sales of the tickets and generating the interest.

“It’s astonishing that it’s happening and we’re going to make our very best to repay all the faith put in us, but also to enjoy the moment.

“I think our fans have been nothing short of brilliant this season, absolutely magnificent, and if they can be just as magnificent tomorrow, that’s going to be a huge boost for the whole team.

“It’s about me and the players believing we can do it, and we’re going to put everything out there on the pitch. It’s one game that separates us from a dream, so let’s bring everything on the pitch and leave it there.”

Regarding the sell-out, Eidevall added: “I don’t see this as an end point for it, and for me this has always been the natural progression, that we were going to get here. If it was this game or not, I don’t know, but I felt the club has had a plan.

“For me, it’s about sustaining, having consistency on it, and I hope when we look back on the day tomorrow in history, we can see that was one of the starting points, where we started making this a regular occurrence.”

Arsenal and England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy said: “I think exciting doesn’t do it justice.

“When you look at the future of sustainability in the game and for Arsenal Women, that’s what’s most exciting for me – not only to play in a Champions League semi-final at a sold-out Emirates Stadium, but the prospect of so many more games there.”

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lotte Wubben-Moy has expressed her excitement ahead of Monday’s match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

On growing attendances in the women’s game in general, Wubben-Moy said: “I don’t think (when she was younger) I’d ever have dreamed of it (playing at a sold-out Emirates) to be honest. It’s quite an emotional thing for everyone to experience. Maybe it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, that Euros win (for England last summer), and now the floodgates have opened and we’re getting our just deserts.

“Let’s not forget we’re maybe 50-odd years behind the men’s game. I think (former England midfielder) Karen Carney described it as a start-up business.

“Women’s football is in maybe its infant years, we’re walking. But we’re about to start running, and we’re probably about to start sprinting as well. I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it, but then I’m also kind of like ‘heck we deserve it’.”

The winners of the tie will meet Barcelona – who got past Chelsea on Thursday – in the final in Eindhoven on June 3.

Arsenal, in the semi-finals for the first time in 10 years, are the only English club to have won the competition, back in 2007.

That team included Kelly Smith, the former England striker who this week joined Eidevall’s coaching staff for the remainder of the season.

And he said: “Kelly provides us with the perspective of being a top player, not only in general, but at this club. It makes us better, it’s definitely something that will improve us.”

Arsenal – missing Leah Williamson, Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead through long-term injury – have the fit-again Lina Hurtig back available, while Caitlin Foord remains sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porche crashes near Meigle
3
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
4
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2
5
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
6
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
7
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
8
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
9
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
10
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football

More from The Courier

Zander Jones (left) and grandad Ross Gallacher (right) from Dundee were on opposing sides in a weekend Midland League hockey clash in the city. Image: Anne Gallacher
Proud grandad goes head-to-head with teen grandson in Dundee hockey clash
Rhys Breen, as he does so often, leads the celebrations. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline's League One trophy presentation
Ian Murray has had a turbulent first season at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
It's been a disappointing end to Raith Rovers' season - but there are reasons…
Xplore Dundee owner warns SNP 'cutting off rural Scotland' with bus policy failures
Montrose FC Women star Georgia Carter. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Georgia Carter helps Montrose FC Women seal SWPL2 title and can't wait to test…
Humza Yousaf talking to a member of the public. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf opens up on 'challenging' first month and need to 'child…
Two medals won by Willie Pettigrew have fetched £4,000 at auction. Image: Saltire News/Shutterstock/Colorsport
Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew's medals fetch £4,000 at auction
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to death threat while she was…
Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Big Sunday' promised as date announced for Dundee's Westfest 2023
James McPake got his hands on the trophy after Lewis McCann's late winner. Images Alan Harvey/SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up title-winning character and sees another…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented