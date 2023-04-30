Rangers set for ‘biggest rebuild in years’ after another defeat to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers set for ‘biggest rebuild in years’ after another defeat to Celtic

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale suffered another defeat to Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale promised the biggest squad rebuild for years after another defeat by Celtic consigned them to a barren season.

Jota’s goal three minutes before half-time proved enough for Celtic to seal a Scottish Cup final clash against Inverness as they close in on the treble.

Rangers have gone six games without victory against their city rivals and Celtic have the chance to wrap up the title before they visit Ibrox on May 13.

Beale said: “Listen, I think it will be the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years.

“You have to be respectful, you are coming in in November and know changes will be made.

“Every time you come to a press conference people ask you about it. I have got a group of players that I need to manage and keep moving forward and motivate for the games I have been here. It’s obvious I am not going to come out and condemn people and send people away.

“But I think it’s also obvious that we are getting to the summer and there’s going to be some change.

“If you haven’t heard any news now around certain players it would be amiss not to keep asking the same questions, because if you don’t hear anything and contracts are running out it probably gives you a good indication there’s change in the air.”

When asked whether that was the last appearance for Rangers at Hampden for Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, whose contracts expire at the end of the season, Beale said: “Possibly, yes.”

He added: “We have been in need of the summer for a while to be honest but certainly after this outcome, I think it’s fair to say we need some new faces, some renewed energy.”

The first half was a tight affair with few clear-cut chances until Rangers collectively stopped playing in the expectation that stand-in referee Don Robertson, who replaced the injured Willie Collum late on, would blow for a Celtic free-kick.

Nicolas Raskin stood back after a body-check on Matt O’Riley but Robertson played on, Daizen Maeda nipped in front of the equally static Borna Barisic and whipped in a cross to allow Jota to head home after he had sneaked in behind James Tavernier.

Beale said: “Fine margins will generally decide big games and we have made an error again in a moment and conceded a goal and the game has been very harsh on us.

“I thought second half we took the game to Celtic, we had big moments and we haven’t executed.

“In big games you can’t have the amount of play that we had and the opportunities we had and make a mistake and get away with it.

“We are missing big chances, similar to the (Viaplay) Cup final here.”

When pressed on the circumstances behind the goal, Beale said: “It’s happened in a lot of big games this year. No-one is meaning to make mistakes but in the big moments we have done.

“I don’t know (why). We throw big words out like character and mentality… We have switched off, two or three players have switched off. They know, they are in there kicking themselves. It’s a big moment in their careers, it’s a costly moment for all of us, as a football club.

“No-one went out there to switch off. It was clear two or three did, and they score. Fair play to them, in that moment they are alive and we are not.”

