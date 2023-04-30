Harry Kane admits Tottenham are not playing well as a team after Liverpool loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane admits Tottenham are not playing well as a team after Liverpool loss

By Press Association
Harry Kane said Tottenham are not playing as team after a 4-3 loss at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Harry Kane said Tottenham are not playing as team after a 4-3 loss at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Harry Kane says Tottenham are a team of “moments” but are not playing as a team after a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Seven days on from their 6-1 defeat at Newcastle, where they were 5-0 down after 20 minutes, a repeat looked on the cards as they fell 3-0 behind with only 15 minutes on the clock.

But Kane’s 208th Premier League goal, which puts him joint-second on the all-time list with Wayne Rooney, started the unlikeliest of comebacks which was completed by Richarlison in stoppage time.

However, Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool just 99 seconds later to condemn Spurs to another loss, ending any realistic hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with the Europa League far from certain.

Kane said on Sky Sports: “The table doesn’t lie, where we are doesn’t lie, we have got some fantastic players, we have some fantastic moments, but overall as a team we are not playing well collectively.

“We need to find a way to get through moments when things don’t go our way, we need to find a way of starting games away from home where we are not under the cosh straight away.

“We deserve to be where we are, that is what the league table is there for, we have four games, this one is going to be hard to take but we have a week until the next game, we have to look at it back and try and move on.”

Kane, whose future is certain to come under scrutiny following Spurs’ shambolic end to the season, says actions speak louder than words in terms of how they go about putting an end to their dismal start to games.

“Dreadful start in the first 20 minutes, not the first time it’s happened this season, so we need to start understanding moments better, start understanding big games better,” he said.

“You come away to Anfield, just like you go away to St James’ Park, and the same thing happened.

“Twenty minutes is one game and then the 70-plus five minutes we had chances, they had a lot of the ball but the majority of the chances came to us, we hit the post, and over that period we fully deserved to get back in the game.

“It would have been a really great comeback, but the final 10 seconds it is hard to put into words how that happened and why it happened but we have to try and move on from it.

“Over the course of the season we have shown we can come back in games and to do it here in Anfield shows what we are capable of. But to have the starts we have had, it is hard to put into words, it is hard to talk about.

“There are so many words you can use, the bottom line is you have to go out and prove that to be the case.

“We have conceded a goal in pretty much the first minute in the last three games we have played, it is down to us to go away and find a reason why and find out how we can improve the situation.”

