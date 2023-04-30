Leeds fans issue vote of no confidence in Javi Gracia and club’s management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leeds fans issue vote of no confidence in Javi Gracia and club’s management

By Press Association
Javi Gracia’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Steven Paston/PA)
Javi Gracia’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

Leeds supporters have issued a vote of no confidence in the club’s board and manager following the damaging 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Head coach Javi Gracia saw his side lose for a fourth time in five matches at the Vitality Stadium, leaving them only a point clear of the Premier League relegation zone ahead of games against Manchester City and Newcastle.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the club’s supporters advisory board called for Gracia to be replaced, along with those responsible for hiring managers and buying players over the last 14 months.

“After the result and performance of the team today, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) would like to place on record its lack of faith in the current management team at the club,” the statement read.

“The SAB have been supportive of many decisions this year and will always work with the club to improve the way the club connects with its supporters and communities, so it is only right that we also address the current performances and the situation we are now faced with.

“Leeds United fans have, and will always, support our club through its ups and downs, but with four games left this situation is no longer sustainable.

“The narrow escape from relegation last season should have been the catalyst for a season of growth but this season has now turned into a humiliating disaster.

“The appointment of Jesse Marsch, a style of play so different from that of Marcelo Bielsa, the sacking of Marsch after the transfer window had closed, the hiring of a fifth-choice manager, the purchase of a £35m striker who has played hardly any minutes in a relegation dogfight, the costly and embarrassing mistakes made in the Jean-Kevin Augustin case… there have been far too many questionable decisions and people must be made accountable.

“The players must also take responsibility for their abject performances and lack of professional pride since half-time against Crystal Palace.

“To pull on that famous white shirt is something that us fans can only dream of, yet it seems that some of the squad don’t have the fight for this battle.

“We are therefore asking for immediate changes to be made to the first-team coach and to those responsible for the recruitment of the managers and players who have been brought in over the last 14 months.

“The Supporters Advisory Board are due to meet with the club this coming week and hope that they are able to respond to this statement before the meeting takes place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
3
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
4
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2
5
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
6
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
7
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
8
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
9
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
10
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football

More from The Courier

Dundee United FC Women were pegged back in Lanarkshire by Hamilton Accies. Image: Ally Heather
Deadly Danni McGinley notches superb free-kick as Dundee United women pegged back by Hamilton…
Zander Jones (left) and grandad Ross Gallacher (right) from Dundee were on opposing sides in a weekend Midland League hockey clash in the city. Image: Anne Gallacher
Proud grandad goes head-to-head with teen grandson in Dundee hockey clash
Rhys Breen, as he does so often, leads the celebrations. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline's League One trophy presentation
Ian Murray has had a turbulent first season at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
It's been a disappointing end to Raith Rovers' season - but there are reasons…
Xplore Dundee owner warns SNP 'cutting off rural Scotland' with bus policy failures
Humza Yousaf talking to a member of the public. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf opens up on 'challenging' first month and need to 'child…
2
Two medals won by Willie Pettigrew have fetched £4,000 at auction. Image: Saltire News/Shutterstock/Colorsport
Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew's medals fetch £4,000 at auction
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to death threat while she was…
Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Big Sunday' promised as date announced for Dundee's Westfest 2023
James McPake got his hands on the trophy after Lewis McCann's late winner. Images Alan Harvey/SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up title-winning character and sees another…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented