Dave Chisnall continues hot streak with victory in Dutch Darts Championship

Dave Chisnall’s hot run of form on the European Tour continued as he won the Dutch Darts Championship in Leeuwarden.

Chisnall beat Luke Humphries 8-5 in Sunday night’s final to claim his second title of the year following his success in Germany in February.

The 39-year-old outplayed Humphries, who won four titles on last year’s European Tour, in the showpiece, peppering seven 180s and averaging 99.89.

CHIZZY TAKES THE TITLE! 🏆 Dave Chisnall seals an 8-5 win over Luke Humphries to win the Dutch Darts Championship! A second European Tour title of the year for Chisnall! pic.twitter.com/935xhjDbcm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 30, 2023

He had to do it the hard way as well as he overcame home favourite Michael van Gerwen in a dramatic semi-final.

Chisnall, having beaten up-and-coming star Josh Rock and two-time world champion Peter Wright earlier in the day, disappointed a partisan crowd after sealing a final-set decider by taking out his seventh match dart – finishing in the ‘madhouse’ double one – with Van Gerwen missing three of his own.

Wright had earlier won a thrilling contest with defending champion Michael Smith, where the pair renewed their rivalry from Thursday night’s feisty Premier League match in Leeds.