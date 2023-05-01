On this day in 2012: Roy Hodgson appointed as England manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2012: Roy Hodgson appointed as England manager

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson was announced as England’s new boss on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Roy Hodgson was announced as England’s new boss on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Roy Hodgson was appointed as England manager on a four-year deal on this day in 2012.

The then 64-year-old replaced Fabio Capello, who was originally going to step down after Euro 2012, taking his 19th managerial role in a career that began with Halmstads in 1976.

Hodgson was in charge of West Brom at the time and decided to keep his role for the final two games of the season, before switching his focus to England for their final preparations ahead of Euro 2012.

Soccer – UEFA Euro 2012 – Quarter Final – England v Italy – Olympic Stadium
England were knocked out of Euro 2012 in the quarter-finals (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hodgson said: “Let’s hope we can get everybody behind us and make certain that we work as a team and help the team get the results everyone in England expects and wants.”

Hodgson managed to take England to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they were knocked out by Italy in a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat.

Hodgson’s second major competition was the 2014 World Cup but England were eliminated at the group stage, picking up just one point from their three games with Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica.

England v Iceland – UEFA Euro 2016 – Round of 16 – Stade de Nice
Hodgson’s last tournament was at Euro 2016 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

England were unable to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Hodgson’s time in the England hot seat came to a disappointing end two years later at the next European Championship, after his side were knocked out of Euro 2016 following a shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the last 16, despite going 1-0 up.

Now aged 75, Hodgson recently came out of retirement to take the reins at his old club Crystal Palace to help steer them away from the relegation places.

