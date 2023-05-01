Reece Topley targets England recall after feeling ‘alienated’ from T20 success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reece Topley targets England recall after feeling ‘alienated’ from T20 success

By Press Association
Reece Topley admitted feeling “alienated” from England’s T20 World Cup success after being ruled out through injury on the eve of the tournament (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Reece Topley admits he felt “alienated” from England’s T20 World Cup success after being ruled out on the eve of the tournament but he is now targeting a place in the 2023 World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old, who dislocated his shoulder in the field when playing in his inaugural Indian Premier League match for Royal Challengers Bangalore in April, missed England’s victory in Australia last November with an ankle injury.

The left-armer has been affected by fitness setbacks throughout a career which was briefly under threat due to a series of serious back issues.

Reece Topley is targeting a place in England’s 2023 World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)

“There’s a lot of cricket coming up and obviously an ODI World Cup and I missed the T20 World Cup,” Topley told the PA news agency.

“I was going really well and I was probably going to play in that T20 World Cup I missed – all I can say is hopefully I get my opportunity and I’m definitely going to make that opportunity count when it does come.”

Topley had fought his way back from injury to reclaim a place in England’s white-ball team, but he then damaged ankle ligaments on a boundary sponge just before last year’s T20 World Cup.

“I missed the 2019 (World Cup) – that was purely when I was injured,” he said.

“If I wasn’t injured, I think I would have been involved with that, similarly with this World Cup just gone, if I wasn’t injured I think I would have been – not just a part of it – I think I would have played a lot.

“I was in a really good space, the jersey was mine. Obviously, you’re happy the guys got the job done but I didn’t do anything to contribute.

“I feel almost alienated from it just because you’re used to being in the changing room and then you’re suddenly watching it as a fan.

“It’s not your win. So I’m desperate to contribute for England in a World Cup when the opportunity comes.

“I know there’s a lot coming up in the future and it just makes me want to grab the chances even more to be honest and obviously be a part of the team that’s successful for England.”

Topley has been plagued with injury issues throughout his career
Despite having shoulder surgery and spending time with a sling on his arm, Topley insisted he will not change his fielding approach, despite the two most recent setbacks.

“My knee got stuck in the turf and I kind of put all my pressure onto my shoulder. It was similar to the injury in the World Cup,” he said.

“It’s not anything to do with my body – it’s not something I can improve on – it’s just incidents.

“I was fielding and was sprinting and I twisted my ankle on the boundary rope, and similarly I was fielding and my knee got stuck in the soft turf.

“You leave scratching your head like ‘what can I do?’ but you don’t come up with any answers – there’s no recipe for avoiding these kind of things.

“The only thing you can do is not go for the balls which isn’t the way you want to play cricket really.”

