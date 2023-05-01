Aberdeen hand boss Barry Robson extended deal after impressive transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hand boss Barry Robson extended deal after impressive transformation

By Press Association
Barry Robson has transformed Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson has transformed Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Barry Robson has targeted European football after extending his deal as Aberdeen boss.

The former Dons midfielder took over from Jim Goodwin in January and was put in charge until the end of the season.

However, Aberdeen have now announced Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew have agreed two-year contract extensions and will remain at the club until at least the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

After seven straight wins, the Dons are in a strong position to finish third in the cinch Premiership, sitting five points ahead of Hearts with five fixtures remaining.

Robson told the club’s official website: “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to manage this fantastic football club.

“I would like to thank the chairman and the wider board for putting their trust in me and together with Steve and my staff we will work tirelessly to match the ambitions of the club.

“Since being asked to take the team at the end of January the response from the players has been immense, and likewise the supporters have been brilliant and got right behind the team. They have played their part in our recent wins.

“We still have five tough matches remaining this season but we’re all more determined than ever to deliver European football again for the supporters and longer term meet the expectations of this great club.”

Robson will officially become the 24th managerial appointment in the history of Aberdeen.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Barry as men’s first team manager.

“Barry has not only delivered excellent results on the pitch over the last couple of months, he’s also been instrumental in implementing a holistic approach at Cormack Park, whereby youth academy and first-team coaches and staff are working closely together on a club-wide approach to player development, delivering a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team, and maintaining and developing the player pathway to first team football.

“He immediately recognised the need to surround himself with experience to help him in his growth and we are pleased that Steve Agnew has agreed to become permanent assistant manager.

“Barry’s focus now, whilst clearly pushing to secure European football for the club, will be on the recruitment process for next season.”

Agnew said: “I’m delighted to join Barry as part of the coaching team at this great club.

“I have really enjoyed my time here so far. It is a fantastic club with amazing supporters at its core.

“They have got behind us home and away and the support has contributed to our run of form.

“Our goal now is to finish this season strong and continue to plan for 2023/24.”

