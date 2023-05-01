Leeds players apologise after Bournemouth loss and ignoring fans at hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds players apologise after Bournemouth loss and ignoring fans at hotel

By Press Association
Leeds players show their dejection at Bournemouth on Sunday after slipping to another heavy Premier League defeat (Steven Paston/PA)
Leeds players show their dejection at Bournemouth on Sunday after slipping to another heavy Premier League defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

Leeds’ players have issued a statement to apologise for Sunday’s display at Bournemouth and for ignoring fans as they departed the team’s hotel.

A video posted on social media after Sunday’s 4-1 defeat had left them deep in relegation trouble showed players failing to acknowledge a group of supporters, including a young boy, in the hotel lobby.

Leeds had slipped to a fourth defeat in five games and sit one point above the bottom three.

The players’ statement read: “As the first-team squad at Leeds United, we wanted to reach out to the fan-base regarding (Sunday’s) game and subsequent posts on social media.

“Firstly, the performance was not good enough. There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

“What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can’t express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad.

“On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but that we are also on time when leaving for games.

Leeds head coach Javi Gracia faces a tough task to keep Leeds in the Premier League
Leeds head coach Javi Gracia faces a tough task to keep Leeds in the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)

“However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful.

“We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season. Thank you again for your support.”

The manner of Leeds’ displays in recent weeks has angered fans. They slumped to 5-1, 6-1 and 4-1 defeats last month to Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

They have conceded 23 goals in April, a new Premier League record for goals against in a month, and on Sunday night fans’ group the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board issued a vote of no confidence in both the club’s board and manager Javi Gracia.

It has been reported that the board were considering sacking Gracia with just four games left this season after the side’s latest defeat.

Leeds have refused to comment on the speculation over Gracia’s immediate future.

The Spaniard made an impressive start at Elland Road after being tasked with keeping Leeds in the top flight when he replaced Jesse Marsch in February.

Gracia collected 10 points from his first six league games in charge, but Leeds have taken only one point from five matches since.

