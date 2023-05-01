Rotherham secure Championship survival with victory over 10-man Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rotherham secure Championship survival with victory over 10-man Middlesbrough

By Press Association
Hakeem Odoffin (centre) celebrates scoring Rotherham’s winning goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hakeem Odoffin (centre) celebrates scoring Rotherham’s winning goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rotherham ensured they will be playing Championship football again next season with a battling 1-0 win over 10-man Middlesbrough.

The Millers had been relegated in each of their previous three campaigns at this level but Hakeem Odoffin’s powerful second-half strike meant they secured survival ahead of what would have been a nervy final-day trip to bottom side Wigan.

Victory guarantees they cannot be caught by Reading who, following their six-point deduction, occupy the third and final relegation spot. The Royals can now only catch Huddersfield, who are three points above them, have a game in hand and a slightly better goal difference.

Middlesbrough, who have already secured a play-off berth but could have replaced Luton in third, lost defender Anfernee Dijksteel to a straight red card just before half-time and could find no way back once Odoffin struck three minutes into the second half.

It might have been a different story had the visitors made the most of an early chance when Riley McGree outpaced Richard Wood.

The Boro forward flicked his effort beyond home goalkeeper Viktor Johansson but Wood managed to stop the ball from crossing the line.

Rotherham then forged a chance of their own from Wes Harding’s long throw but Jamie Lindsay fired off target.

The home side suffered a blow when dangerman Chiedozie Ogbene picked up an injury and had to be replaced but the Millers still managed a period on top without the Ireland international, with Middlesbrough-born Jordan Hugill almost getting on the end of a curling cross from Ollie Rathbone.

It was Middlesbrough’s turn to suffer a setback just before the break when they were reduced to 10 men after Dijksteel bundled over Hugill and blocked his path to goal.

It gave Rotherham a shooting chance from the edge of the box but Cohen Bramall’s free-kick was off target.

United did not have to wait too much longer to take the lead though, with Odoffin netting what would prove to be the winner in the 48th minute when powered a low shot from the edge of the box past Zach Steffen.

However, even with a man down, Middlesbrough continued to pose a threat.

Former Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser, who swapped clubs in January, tried to get his new team back on level terms but his effort from distance was comfortably over the bar.

There was an even bigger scare for the home side when a flicked ball from McGree bounced kindly to half-time substitute Tommy Smith but he sliced over at the back post.

Rotherham fans were calling for another red card when Paddy McNair looked like he had hauled down Georgie Kelly on his way through to goal but the appeals were dismissed by referee Keith Stroud.

Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom had been having a quiet afternoon until he burst into life with a menacing run and strike which had to be deflected over the bar.

Johansson also had to pull off a despairing late save when a cross was diverted goalwards by Lindsay as Rotherham held on for a vital victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the incident in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy
2
Police at Hilltown Court in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 42, scalded with boiling water during Dundee street attack
3
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
4
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
5
Dundee fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider
6
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
7
Friends take a selfie at East Sands beach during the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
8
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
9
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes