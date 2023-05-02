David Moyes: Erling Haaland the icing on the cake for great Manchester City team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Moyes: Erling Haaland the icing on the cake for great Manchester City team

By Press Association
Erling Haaland has had a historic season for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland has had a historic season for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

David Moyes labelled Erling Haaland as the icing on the cake for Manchester City as West Ham brace themselves to face the Premier League leaders on Wednesday.

Haaland’s penalty during City’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday made him the first player in top-flight English football since 1931 to score 50 goals in all competitions during a season.

The Norwegian’s brace in City’s 2-0 win over the Hammers in August is fresh in the memory of Moyes who anticipates another challenging task when the sides meet.

“They have got a great team and I think that’s topped off by Haaland,” Moyes said.

“He’s the icing on the cake for them. I think they’ve got so many good players who can create chances, he’s such a good finisher and if you get him in those right positions he’s capable of scoring.”

Haaland’s debut Premier League season has seen him score a record-equalling 34 goals with six games still to go.

Moyes lauded the 22-year-old’s wide range of physical and technical attributes which have contributed to his success since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

“I think anybody can come into the Premier League and do well, but as well as that… it’s incredible,” Moyes said.

“I think they’ve got a team which can give this player great opportunities.

“He’s a terrific finisher, whether it’s his head or his feet, running in behind or scoring inside the box, he certainly has all the attributes as a really top goalscorer.

“He’s got a team behind him that quite often try to make it easy for him to score.”

Moyes is hoping VAR decisions are kinder to his side in the run-in after admitting recent decisions had seem him lose some faith in the system.

The Hammers boss questioned why his side were not awarded a late penalty during their 2-1 defeat at home to Liverpool last week where it appeared Reds midfielder Thiago handled the ball in the box.

And his frustrations doubled after Nayef Aguerd’s challenge on Eberechi Eze saw Palace given a contentious penalty during their 4-3 victory over West Ham on Saturday.

“I’d have to say yes on that (losing faith in VAR) but I would say I hope it doesn’t all go one way and it changes around a little bit by the decisions going in your favour,” Moyes said

“The last couple have been difficult to take I must say.”

Prior to those setbacks against Liverpool and Palace, the Hammers had gone on a five-match unbeaten run that boosted their survival hopes and earned them a place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

And Moyes, whose side sit four points above the relegation zone, said: “Recently we’ve had a very good run.

“The players have been trying to get back at it, they’re doing a good job.

“A week or so ago we had one of the best weeks we’ve had for a while so we’re trying to build and continue on that. Overall I’ve been pleased with how the players are performing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Gavin Blues at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…