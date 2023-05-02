From Si to Pang – 5 rising stars looking to follow in Luca Brecel’s footsteps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Si to Pang – 5 rising stars looking to follow in Luca Brecel’s footsteps

By Press Association
Si Jiahui and Pang Junxu are among snooker’s rising stars (Zac Goodwin/Richard Sellers/PA
Si Jiahui and Pang Junxu are among snooker's rising stars

Luca Brecel’s stunning World Snooker Championship final win over Mark Selby at the Crucible could herald an exciting new era for the sport.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at five leaders of the next generation who will be looking to follow in the Belgian’s footsteps.

Si Jiahui

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 15 – The Crucible
Si Jiahui took the Crucible by storm (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 20-year-old Si proved a revelation on his World Championship debut, and was only denied a place in the final by Brecel’s brilliant comeback. Si’s fearless approach won praise from the pundits and the Chinese player, who has hurtled into the world’s top 50 on the back of his success, showed all the signs of sticking around at the top level.

Ben Mertens

Ben Mertens Handout Photo
Ben Mertens is Belgium’s latest rising star (Tai Chengzhe)

Mertens emulated his compatriot Brecel by cleaning up at junior levels, and in 2020 he beat James Cahill to become, at the time, the youngest ever winner of a World Championship qualifying match. The 18-year-old adapted well on his debut year on the circuit, and beat David Gilbert en route to the last 16 of this year’s Welsh Open.

Stan Moody

Regarded as Britain’s best long-term prospect, the 16-year-old from Sowerby Bridge clinched a two-year tour card after winning the WSF World Junior Championship in Sydney this season. Moody, whose game has earned praise from stars including Jimmy White, made a memorable debut in Crucible qualifying by knocking in a century in a 10-7 win over Andres Petrov.

Pang Junxu

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 1 – The Crucible
Pang Junxu pushed Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Chinese 23-year-old is no longer such a secret after gamely pushing Ronnie O’Sullivan on his Crucible debut. Pang enjoyed a breakthrough 2023, reaching the final of the WST Classic and the last four of the Welsh Open, propelling him into the world’s top 50 and making him a man the big names will want to avoid in 2024.

Julien Leclercq

The 20-year-old Leclercq, who plays a similar game to Brecel, is the third Belgian player in the world’s top 100. He made a significant impact in 2023, winning six matches to reach the final of the Snooker Shoot-Out, and also making the second round of the Welsh Open after a fine win over former champion Jordan Brown.

