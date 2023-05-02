England and Scotland drawn together in Women’s Nations League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England and Scotland drawn together in Women’s Nations League

By Press Association
England beat Scotland 2-1 at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France (Richard Sellers/PA)
England and Scotland will meet in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The nations last met at the 2019 World Cup in France when goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White gave England a 2-1 victory, with Claire Emslie replying for Scotland.

The Nations League draw in Nyon saw Netherlands and Belgium join European champions England and Scotland in League A1.

England manager Sarina Wiegman will come up against her native Netherlands in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman will come up against her native country when the competition kicks off.

Wales were drawn in League A3 alongside Germany – ranked second in the world – Denmark and Iceland.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger said: “I’m pleased to have this opposition and we know they are going to be competitive fixtures.

“We’ve played two of those teams (Denmark and Iceland) since I’ve been here so it’s great to have that reference point.

“Germany are European Championship finalists with such a great history and we haven’t played them since 2008.

“They are the highest ranked team in the group and them coming to Cardiff is an exciting fixture for us.”

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were paired in League B1 with Hungary and Albania.

Republic manager Vera Pauw said: “Now that we know our opponents for the UEFA Women’s Nations League, we can start planning accordingly.

“We are the top-seeded team in League B but we cannot take anything for granted if we are to achieve our aim of topping our group and qualifying into League A.

“But our priority for the next few months will, understandably, be on preparing for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.”

The competition will be played in a similar format to the men’s Nations League with the 51 competing nations divided into two leagues of 16 and one of 19.

The four League A winners will progress to the finals, which will also act as Europe’s 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

There will also be promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the start of qualifying matches for the 2025 European Championship.

Games across all three leagues will be played in September, October and November with the finals held in February 2024.

