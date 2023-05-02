Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal are ‘hurting’ but focus remains European qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal are ‘hurting’ but focus remains European qualification

By Press Association
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall believes it is too soon to think about next season’s Champions League chances (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall believes it is too soon to think about next season’s Champions League chances (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall finds it fruitless to start contemplating next season’s Women’s Champions League title chances before the Gunners have even qualified.

Eidevall’s side were knocked out of the competition by two-time champions Wolfsburg in Monday night’s semi-final second leg, the 3-2 loss halting Arsenal’s hopes of advancing to the showpiece game for the first time since they achieved an historic quadruple in 2007.

While mostly fit Wolfsburg benefitted from the return of Alexandra Popp, who netted her side’s second goal, Eidevall’s long-term injured cohort includes the Women’s Super League’s all-time leading goal-scorer Vivianne Miedema, Euro 2022 player of the tournament Beth Mead, Arsenal captain Kim Little and England skipper Leah Williamson.

England captain Leah Williamson (left) is among the many long-term injured for Arsenal
England captain Leah Williamson, left, is among Arsenal’s many long-term injured players (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked if his diminished team’s largely toe-to-toe effort was a sign that a fully fit squad could go all the way, Eidevall replied: “First and foremost we need to try and qualify for the competition next season.

“We’re in a tough situation for the remainder of the season to get both our feet and heads back from here. We’re hurting, but already on Friday we have a really important game against Leicester who have really picked themselves up.

“I think that the way the team works, if that can be the standard for the way that teamwork is applied for us as a team, that’s a really, really good foundation to get future success. But we need to put focus on the next game, on Leicester, and we need to get the focus on finishing this WSL season as strongly as possible.

“I know we have done some great things this season. We won the Conti Cup, we were so close to a Champions League final, but I think you guys know me well enough to see that I’m always thinking about the next game, and that’s what we need to do.”

The top three teams in the WSL will book places in Europe next season.

Arsenal currently sit fourth with 38 points, having played one game more than third-placed Chelsea who are on 40 points from 16 matches.

Manchester United top the table with 47 points from 19 games, three points clear of Manchester City who have played the same number.

Arsenal will meet relegation-battling Brighton following their Leicester encounter before taking on Everton, defending champions Chelsea and closing their campaign at home against Aston Villa on May 27.

Arsenal defender Laura Wienroither was injured in Monday night's match
Arsenal defender Laura Wienroither was injured in Monday night’s match (Adam Davy/PA)

Eidevall could face an even shorter bench on Friday after defender Laura Wienroither was carried off on a stretcher during the Wolfsburg contest and later appeared on crutches, while key forward Stina Blackstenius also appeared to sustain a problem.

On how the Gunners can earn their shot at Champions League redemption, Eidevall said: “I need to push, and everyone needs to come together, and we need to finish as strongly as possible here in the league, and that is going to be a tough challenge with all the players we have away. And we really need to focus on and attack every game 100 per cent.”

Arsenal’s 2007 triumph remains the only time an English side has lifted the Women’s Champions League trophy.

Chelsea, beaten by Barcelona in the 2021 final, were knocked out of this year’s final four by the same Primera Division Femenina side, who will now face Wolfsburg in the June 3 title contest in Eindhoven.

Former Gunner Jill Roord, who also netted to send her second-placed Frauen-Bundesliga team to a sixth final, told her club website: “I’m overwhelmed. It was such a tough match. I thought it would go to penalties, but thankfully we won.

“Arsenal deserve credit, they made life really difficult for us. They could have won it at the end, but we’re the lucky ones today.”

