Richard Taylor signs new deal at St Mirren

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson happy to keep Richard Taylor at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson happy to keep Richard Taylor at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Richard Taylor has signed a new deal at St Mirren, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 22-year-old defender initially joined the Buddies on a six-month deal in January, with the Paisley club holding the option to extend further which has now been taken up.

Taylor signed for Saints after leaving League of Ireland First Division side Waterford and made his debut in a 1-1 draw with Hearts on January 7.

He has gone on to make eight first-team appearances so far this season, and boss Stephen Robinson told the club’s website: “Richard has come in and been fantastic in the games he has played.

“He’s stepped up to the level in games against Celtic and Hearts, and in the longer term, I think he’s a very good addition to our squad.

“He’s someone we are constantly working on, he’s someone who wants to learn and he’s still only young.

“He’s left-footed which gives us more balance on that side of defence and he can play at left-back as well.

“He’s 6ft 2ins and he’s quick as well as being very composed on the ball and going forward he gives us a few more options playing out from the back.”

