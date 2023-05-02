Shrewsbury end winless run with victory over Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skipper Luke Leahy and Rob Street scored the goals as Shrewsbury ended an eight-game winless run by beating Bristol Rovers 2-1 in Sky Bet League One.

Top scorer and one-time Rovers skipper Leahy headed Steve Cotterill’s side into a third-minute lead.

Street, on loan from Crystal Palace, drilled in a second for Shrews in their final home game of the campaign.

Rovers go into the last match of the season on Sunday without a win in six.

But for large parts Joey Barton’s team were on top. The Bristol Rovers boss introduced all five substitutes after going 2-0 down, including League One Player of the Year Aaron Collins.

And with 20 minutes remaining, Josh Coburn bagged the 10th goal of his loan move from Middlesbrough.

Rovers piled on the pressure in a bid to rescue a point. Collins’ clever pass played in Coburn but the striker was denied a second by goalkeeper Marko Marosi’s superb save.