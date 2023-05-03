Six former Yorkshire players set to be sanctioned for using racist language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Six former Yorkshire players set to be sanctioned for using racist language

By Press Association
Sanctions are set to be issued against six former Yorkshire players later today for using racist language (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sanctions are set to be issued against six former Yorkshire players later today for using racist language (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sanctions are set to be issued against six former Yorkshire players later today for using racist language.

An independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel found five individuals – John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah – had used the term “P***” about former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq or other people of Asian ethnicity when it issued its decision in the case on March 31.

A sixth individual – Gary Ballance – had already admitted using racist and/or discriminatory language and is expected to be sanctioned at the same hearing on Wednesday.

Former England batter Gary Ballance admitted using racist and/or discriminatory language towards Rafiq
Former England batter Gary Ballance, pictured, admitted using racist and/or discriminatory language towards Azeem Rafiq (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The panel will consider any written submissions or verbal representations from or on behalf of the six before deciding on any sanctions, but the PA news agency understands a written submission had only been received on behalf of Ballance as of Tuesday afternoon.

The other five individuals had withdrawn from the proceedings and did not appear at a liability hearing held in early March, with the charges against them heard in their absence.

Among the panel’s sanctioning powers are the imposition of suspensions and fines, and ordering an education or training course be completed.

The CDC panel cleared former England captain Michael Vaughan of using racist and/or discriminatory language.

Yorkshire admitted four charges in the case, which stemmed primarily from allegations made by Rafiq and the club’s handling of the claims.

Cricket – Friends Provident Trophy – Semi Final – Essex v Yorkshire – The County Ground
Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard was found to have used racist language by the CDC panel (Kieran Galvin/PA)

A separate hearing will deal with the sanctions the club will face on June 27.

Former England international Hoggard was found to have used the term “P***” towards Rafiq and other Asian players during the 2008 season, and the term “Rafa the Kaffir” towards Rafiq.

It also found he had used the term “token black man” or “TBM” towards former Yorkshire team-mate Ismail Dawood, and dismissed Hoggard’s assertion that Dawood had created the nickname himself.

Gale, a former Yorkshire captain and head coach, was also found to have used the term “Rafa the Kaffir” towards Rafiq and the term “P***” towards Rafiq and Yorkshire academy player Mosun Hussain.

Blain was found to have used the term “P***” in 2010 and/or 2011 while at Yorkshire, while Bresnan and Pyrah were found to have used the term “fit P***” or “FP” about Asian women.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…