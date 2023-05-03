Sam Allardyce called in to rescue Leeds from relegation – a look at his record

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Allardyce has replaced Javi Gracia as Leeds manager with four games of the season remaining, as the club bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

It is Allardyce’s ninth managerial job in the top flight and the sixth time that he has been appointed during a season, both of which are records.

The former England boss has taken charge of 537 Premier League games in total, which is the fifth-most behind Arsene Wenger (828), Sir Alex Ferguson (810), David Moyes (654) and Harry Redknapp (641).

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Allardyce’s Premier League record.

Bolton

Sam Allardyce convinced a number of big-name players to move to Bolton including Nicolas Anelka (PA Archive)

Won 80, drew 66, lost 80; 35.4 per cent win rate

Allardyce made his name at Bolton having played for the club for a decade and won promotion via the play-offs in his second season as manager in 2000-01.

Bolton initially struggled in the top flight, narrowly avoiding relegation in 2001-02 and 2002-03, before enjoying a breakthrough campaign in 2003-04. Boosted by the signing of target man Kevin Davies, the Trotters finished eighth in the league and reached a League Cup final.

The team went from strength to strength after that, qualifying for the UEFA Cup for the first time in 2004-05 and finishing eighth again in the following season. After missing out on the England job to Steve McClaren, Allardyce announced his surprise resignation as Bolton manager with two games of the 2006-07 campaign remaining, while the club were performing well in fifth place.

Newcastle

Allardyce failed to see out a season as Newcastle manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Won 7, drew 5, lost 9; 33.3 per cent win rate

Allardyce joined Newcastle in May 2007 and began his reign with a 3-1 opening-day victory over his former club Bolton. Four more victories followed in the Magpies’ next eight games but their form deteriorated after that.

A run of two wins from 12 league games led Allardyce and Newcastle to part ways, with new owner Mike Ashley seeking to win over the fanbase by appointing Kevin Keegan as manager for a second spell.

Blackburn

Blackburn were the first club to appoint Allardyce midway through a Premier League season (Gareth Copley/PA)

Won 26, drew 21, lost 29; 34.2 per cent win rate

Succeeding Paul Ince as Blackburn manager with the club in 19th place, Allardyce – who had spent almost a year out of work – began to establish his reputation as the man to turn to in a crisis.

Blackburn immediately went on a six-game unbeaten run to move clear of danger, eventually finishing in 15th place. A 10th-placed finish followed before Allardyce was sacked by new owners the Venky’s midway through the 2010-11 campaign.

West Ham

Allardyce spent four years at West Ham – his second-longest stint in management behind Bolton (Stephen Pond/PA)

Won 35, drew 28, lost 51; 30.7 per cent win rate

Allardyce dropped down to the Championship after his Blackburn departure by taking over at the recently relegated West Ham. Having signed several former Bolton players including club captain Kevin Nolan, he led the Hammers back to the top flight at the first time of asking by beating Blackpool in the play-off final.

He subsequently guided the club to 10th, 13th and 12th-placed finishes in the next three seasons, but his contract was not renewed amid unrest from supporters related to his perceived style of play.

Sunderland

Won 9, drew 9, lost 12; 30.0 per cent win rate

Allardyce performed the second Premier League rescue act of his career when he took charge of a Sunderland side languishing in 19th in October 2015.

Despite struggling to engineer an immediate upturn in form, the Black Cats went six games without defeat at the end of the season to survive in 17th at the expense of local rivals and Allardyce’s former employers, Newcastle.

This proved sufficient to land him the England manager’s job, but he famously lasted just 67 days in the role following allegations of corruption.

Crystal Palace

Allardyce took the Crystal Palace job just three months after his brief reign as England manager came to an end (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Won 8, drew 2, lost 11; 38.1 per cent win rate

Three months on from the England debacle, Allardyce joined Crystal Palace with the club hovering just above the relegation places.

The Eagles recorded just one victory in his first eight league games in charge, before winning six of the subsequent eight to climb the table. They eventually finished 14th but Allardyce decided to resign from his post, stating that he had no ambitions to manage another club.

Everton

Everton rose from 13th to eighth in the Premier League under Allardyce but received criticism for their style of play (Mike Egerton/PA)

Won 9, drew 7, lost 8; 37.5 per cent win rate

Allardyce reversed his retirement decision a few months after leaving Palace by accepting the Everton job in November 2017.

He lifted the Toffees from 13th to eighth in the table but left the club at the end of the season following further criticism over his style of play. Despite their improvement in results, Everton took the fewest shots of any team in the Premier League during Allardyce’s tenure.

West Brom

Allardyce was relegated for the first time in his career as a manager with West Brom (Richard Sellers/PA)

Won 4, drew 7, lost 14; 16.0 per cent win rate

After an 18-month hiatus, Allardyce returned to Premier League management with West Brom in December 2020.

Albion were counting on Allardyce’s familiar formula but his first four home games brought four defeats by an aggregate 17-0 scoreline to Aston Villa, Leeds, Arsenal and Manchester City.

A late-season improvement, including beating Chelsea 5-2 and Southampton 3-0 in back-to-back games, was not enough to dig the Baggies out of the hole and all hope was extinguished by the Gunners with three games remaining.

Allardyce stepped down as manager at the end of the campaign.