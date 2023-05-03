ECB recommends fine and eight-week suspension for Gary Ballance over racism case

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The England and Wales Cricket Board has recommended Gary Ballance be fined £8,000 and suspended for eight weeks in the wake of the Yorkshire racism scandal.

Ballance – one of six individuals connected with the club accused of using racist language in the case which stemmed from allegations made by former Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq – had already admitted the charge brought against him by the ECB.

Ballance’s lawyer, Craig Harris, argued the financial penalty should be reduced due to the cost of being involved in the proceedings, namely that he lost his job as a player at Yorkshire, a sponsorship contract, and was not considered for England selection.

Tim Bresnan is another former Yorkshire player facing sanctions (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The suspension appears to have little consequence given Ballance announced his retirement from playing last month.

The ECB will also recommend sanctions to be imposed on the other five: John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah, to the independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel in central London.

Blain, Bresnan, Gale, Hoggard and Pyrah had all withdrawn from the disciplinary proceedings and did not appear at a liability hearing held in early March, with the charges against them heard in their absence.