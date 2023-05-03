Captain Seamus Coleman hands Everton a boost with update on knee injury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has confirmed his injury is not as bad as first feared.

The 34-year-old defender appeared to have suffered a serious knee injury during Everton’s 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Leicester on Monday night.

Coleman received treatment on the pitch before he was carried off on a stretcher at the King Power Stadium having collided with Leicester’s Boubakary Soumare.

After the game, manager Sean Dyche feared the worst but Coleman confirmed on Everton’s Twitter that there is no anterior cruciate ligament damage and he could be back in action soon.

An update from the captain. 💙 pic.twitter.com/N9B87Pvqp4 — Everton (@Everton) May 3, 2023

He told supporters: “Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for the well wishes. Just back from my scan and pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon.”

Nathan Patterson replaced Coleman against the Foxes and Everton are in 19th place in the table, one point from safety, with four games left to play.