Emma Raducanu to miss Wimbledon as she undergoes ‘minor procedure’ on both hands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emma Raducanu is set to miss Wimbledon and the whole grass-court season due to a number of minor surgeries.

The 2021 US Open champion has encountered several fitness problems in recent months and pulled out of the Madrid Open last month with a hand injury.

And the 20-year-old has revealed she will have a minor procedure on both hands and on her ankle in an effort to resolve the issue.

“It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands,” Raducanu wrote on Instagram alongside a picture after her first surgery.

“I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it.

“Unfortunately it’s not enough. I’m having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues.

“I’m disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.

Join us in wishing @EmmaRaducanu a very speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SrgKxwwn20 — LTA (@the_LTA) May 3, 2023

“It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts.

“Look forward to seeing you all back out there.”

Raducanu’s withdrawal at the Madrid Open on April 26 occurred a matter of hours before she was due on court against Viktoriya Tomova and the day after a short press conference where she refused to engage in questions about her fitness.

It raised doubts about her chances of appearing at the French Open later this month.

The world number 85 had endured a stop-start season to this point with a last-16 appearance in Indian Wells in March followed by first-round exits at both the Miami Open and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Jodie Burrage, ranked 110th in the world, is the British number two (Steven Paston/PA)

Coco Gauff knocked Raducanu out in the second round at the Australian Open in January and that could end up being the Briton’s only grand slam of 2023.

She will almost certainly miss both Roland Garros and Wimbledon and with the US Open only four months away she faces a race against time to be fit for the tournament she won in 2021.

Raducanu’s anticipated non-appearance at the All England Club in July will be a blow with no other British female currently in the top 100 of the rankings despite Jodie Burrage’s promising season to date.

Heather Watson made the last 16 and Katie Boulter reached the third round at Wimbledon last summer, when ranking points were not awarded, and both are currently outside the top 150.