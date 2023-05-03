Emma Raducanu to miss Wimbledon as she undergoes ‘minor procedure’ on both hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Raducanu to miss Wimbledon as she undergoes ‘minor procedure’ on both hands

By Press Association

Emma Raducanu will miss Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her ankle (PA)

Emma Raducanu is set to miss Wimbledon and the whole grass-court season due to a number of minor surgeries.

The 2021 US Open champion has encountered several fitness problems in recent months and pulled out of the Madrid Open last month with a hand injury.

And the 20-year-old has revealed she will have a minor procedure on both hands and on her ankle in an effort to resolve the issue.

“It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands,” Raducanu wrote on Instagram alongside a picture after her first surgery.

“I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it.

“Unfortunately it’s not enough. I’m having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues.

“I’m disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.

“It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts.

“Look forward to seeing you all back out there.”

Raducanu’s withdrawal at the Madrid Open on April 26 occurred a matter of hours before she was due on court against Viktoriya Tomova and the day after a short press conference where she refused to engage in questions about her fitness.

It raised doubts about her chances of appearing at the French Open later this month.

The world number 85 had endured a stop-start season to this point with a last-16 appearance in Indian Wells in March followed by first-round exits at both the Miami Open and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.


Jodie Burrage, ranked 110th in the world, is the British number two (Steven Paston/PA)

Coco Gauff knocked Raducanu out in the second round at the Australian Open in January and that could end up being the Briton’s only grand slam of 2023.

She will almost certainly miss both Roland Garros and Wimbledon and with the US Open only four months away she faces a race against time to be fit for the tournament she won in 2021.

Raducanu’s anticipated non-appearance at the All England Club in July will be a blow with no other British female currently in the top 100 of the rankings despite Jodie Burrage’s promising season to date.

Heather Watson made the last 16 and Katie Boulter reached the third round at Wimbledon last summer, when ranking points were not awarded, and both are currently outside the top 150.

