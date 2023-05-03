Injury blow for Raducanu and Pacquiao meets Tyson – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association May 3 2023, 5.44pm Share Injury blow for Raducanu and Pacquiao meets Tyson – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4360441/injury-blow-for-raducanu-and-pacquiao-meets-tyson-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Emma Raducanu is set for a spell on the sidelines (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3. Football Big Sam arrived at Leeds. 💼 Straight to work! pic.twitter.com/gFb9h4YnD2— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 3, 2023 Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Dreams do come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UTLPbZwZBB— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 3, 2023 Legend. Welcome to the club. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 3, 2023 Congratulations @PetrCech 🏆💙Well deserved mate https://t.co/lTYOam0C3N— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) May 3, 2023 Tennis Emma Raducanu issued a fitness update. Join us in wishing @EmmaRaducanu a very speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SrgKxwwn20— LTA (@the_LTA) May 3, 2023 We'll miss you this year, Emma – rest up and come back stronger 💜 💚— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 3, 2023 Roger Federer enjoyed New York. New York or Nowhere 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C4FIMu04Wa— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 3, 2023 Genie Bouchard was in Spain. Madrid Snaps 📸 pic.twitter.com/GQAckgnZis— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) May 3, 2023 Cricket Virat Kohli was out and about in Delhi. Out and about in delhi ❤️ @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/drhI0fnntQ— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 3, 2023 Boxing When Manny met Mike… 🐅🥊 pic.twitter.com/n8tHkhkZZX— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) May 3, 2023 Anthony Joshua felt grateful. Thanks to my team Clean Herts Co. for your time and effort in putting on a great event and to the neighbours who showed love and support. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.See you all soon 🤍 pic.twitter.com/sAWx0CRRH3— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 3, 2023 Formula One Valtteri Bottas was on his bike. Exploring Florida gravel 🐊https://t.co/2iaEg1Y2Ne#VB77 #GRVL #Miami 📷 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/uVGMHZZh7i— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) May 3, 2023 Teams arrived in Miami for the next round. Heeeyyyy @f1miami 👋 #Alpine #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/DH63axIjEm— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 3, 2023 Life’s a beach for Williams. Welcome to…😉#WeAreWilliams #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/vyISinPWZS— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 3, 2023 Strike a pose! Our very own @LoganSargeant is the front cover of this week's GQ Hype! 🤩Read more 👉 https://t.co/kvArWPR4Kz#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/bHNoF6AtXC— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 3, 2023 Athletics Katharine Merry rolled back the years to wish Jamie Baulch a happy 50th birthday. Happy 50th Birthday to this ball of fun! So many memories and stories over the years from World Juniors to training days in Cardiff. This was just before my 18th b’day in Seoul ‘92 .. & today @jamiebaulch is 50! Time flies. Have a brilliant day J x pic.twitter.com/SHOBuZ7ina— Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) May 3, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close