Injury blow for Raducanu and Pacquiao meets Tyson – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3.

Football

Big Sam arrived at Leeds.

Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Dreams do come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UTLPbZwZBB — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 3, 2023

Legend. Welcome to the club. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 3, 2023

Tennis

Emma Raducanu issued a fitness update.

Join us in wishing @EmmaRaducanu a very speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SrgKxwwn20 — LTA (@the_LTA) May 3, 2023

We'll miss you this year, Emma – rest up and come back stronger 💜 💚 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 3, 2023

Roger Federer enjoyed New York.

New York or Nowhere 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C4FIMu04Wa — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 3, 2023

Genie Bouchard was in Spain.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was out and about in Delhi.

Boxing

When Manny met Mike…

Anthony Joshua felt grateful.

Thanks to my team Clean Herts Co. for your time and effort in putting on a great event and to the neighbours who showed love and support. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did. See you all soon 🤍 pic.twitter.com/sAWx0CRRH3 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 3, 2023

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

Teams arrived in Miami for the next round.

Life’s a beach for Williams.

Strike a pose!

Our very own @LoganSargeant is the front cover of this week's GQ Hype! 🤩 Read more 👉 https://t.co/kvArWPR4Kz#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/bHNoF6AtXC — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 3, 2023

Athletics

Katharine Merry rolled back the years to wish Jamie Baulch a happy 50th birthday.

Happy 50th Birthday to this ball of fun! So many memories and stories over the years from World Juniors to training days in Cardiff. This was just before my 18th b’day in Seoul ‘92 .. & today @jamiebaulch is 50! Time flies. Have a brilliant day J x pic.twitter.com/SHOBuZ7ina — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) May 3, 2023