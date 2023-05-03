How record-breaker Erling Haaland compares to other Premier League top scorers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

How record-breaker Erling Haaland compares to other Premier League top scorers

By Press Association
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his record-breaking goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his record-breaking goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland broke the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season with his 35th of the campaign against West Ham on Wednesday.

His feat is even more impressive as the record of 34 was set in the league’s early 42-game seasons by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Haaland compares.

SOCCER Man City
(PA Graphics)

Andy Cole, Newcastle, 1993-94

Andy Cole with the 1993-94 Premier League Golden Boot
Andy Cole with the 1993-94 Premier League Golden Boot (Malcolm Croft/PA)

Appearances: 40
Goals: 34
Assists: 13

Cole scored only once in the first four games but got 15 in the next 12, including all the goals in a 3-0 win over Liverpool and doubles against Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham and Oldham.

Another hat-trick against Coventry and a standout performance in the return game with the Hammers, with a goal and three assists in a 4-2 win, were further highlights of his season. His 13 assists also led the Premier League as Newcastle finished third, making him the only man until Harry Kane in 2020-21 to top both charts outright.

Alan Shearer, Blackburn, 1994-95

Alan Shearer wears the crown from the Premier League trophy after his 34 goals led Blackburn to the title
Alan Shearer fired Blackburn to the title (John Giles/PA)

Appearances: 42
Goals: 34
Assists: 13

Shearer was ever-present as he equalled Cole’s record and led Blackburn to the title – like Cole, completing his tally with a goal on the final day of the season. He scored three hat-tricks – all in 3-0 wins at Ewood Park, against QPR, West Ham and Ipswich – and four doubles in his second of three straight 30-goal seasons.

He matched Cole’s assists tally as well, ranking third in the top flight as he and strike partner Chris Sutton combined to set each other up on 13 occasions, a record broken by Kane two years ago in tandem with Spurs team-mate Son Heung-min.

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, 2022-23

Haaland scored his record-breaking goal against West Ham
Haaland scored his record-breaking goal against West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Appearances: 31
Goals: 35
Assists: 7

Haaland wasted no time making his mark in the Premier League – scoring two goals on his debut against West Ham, a record nine in his first five games and 15 in nine. He has four hat-tricks to his name and one more will equal Shearer’s record of five in a season set in his 31-goal 1995-96 campaign.

His record-equalling penalty against Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend brought up his half-century in all competitions, having scored 12 goals in eight Champions League appearances and four in the domestic cups, with his strike against the Hammers sending him clear in Premier League history.

Haaland’s league assist tally, though in single figures, still ranks joint-sixth in the top flight this season, defying scrutiny of his perceived one-dimensional role in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Roll of honour

Erling Haaland, left, celebrates his penalty at Fulham which took him to 34 Premier League goals
Erling Haaland, left, celebrates his penalty at Fulham which took him to 34 Premier League goals (John Walton/PA)

Haaland began hauling in previous Golden Boot-winning tallies as early as November 5 after 18 goals in his first 12 games.

The 23-goal mark that has won the last three awards lasted only until January’s hat-trick against Wolves, which accounted for nine previous Golden Boot seasons in all, while he matched Mohamed Salah’s 38-game record of 32 in just 28 appearances.

18 goals – Michael Owen, Dion Dublin and Chris Sutton 1997-98; Owen, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dwight Yorke 1998-99
Appearances: 12
v Fulham (H), November 5

19 – Nicolas Anelka 2008-09
Appearances: 14
v Leeds (A), December 28

20 – Didier Drogba 2006-07; Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez 2010-11
Appearances: 14
v Leeds (A), December 28

Manchester City's Carlos Tevez celebrates after scoring against Wolves in 2011
Carlos Tevez shared the 2010-11 Golden Boot (Martin Rickett/PA)

22 – Teddy Sheringham 1992-93; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 2018-19
Appearances: 18
v Tottenham (H), January 19

23 – Hasselbaink 2000-01; Jamie Vardy 2019-20; Harry Kane 2020-21; Salah and Son Heung-min 2021-22
Appearances: 19
v Wolves (H), January 22

24 – Thierry Henry 2001-02
Appearances: 19
v Wolves (H), January 22

25 – Alan Shearer 1996-97; Ruud van Nistelrooy 2002-03; Henry 2004-05; Kane 2015-16
Appearances: 19
v Wolves (H), January 22

26 – Robin van Persie 2012-13; Sergio Aguero 2014-15
Appearances: 22
v Arsenal (A), February 15

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring against QPR in May 2015
Sergio Aguero is City’s only previous outright winner of the award (Lynne Cameron/PA)

27 – Henry 2005-06
Appearances: 24
v Bournemouth (A), February 25

29 – Drogba 2009-10; Kane 2016-17
Appearances: 27
v Southampton (A), April 8

30 – Kevin Phillips 1999-2000; Henry 2003-04; Van Persie 2011-12
Appearances: 27
v Southampton (A), April 8

31 – Shearer 1995-96; Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08; Luis Suarez 2013-14
Appearances: 28
v Leicester (H), April 15

32 – Salah 2017-18
Appearances: 28
v Leicester (H), April 15

34 – Andy Cole 1993-94; Shearer 1994-95
Appearances: 30
v Fulham (A), April 30

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
(L-R) Malachi McBride, Cameron McEwing and Lewis McEwing leave Perth Sheriff Court.
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
A general view of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Peter Philip, director of Tigh-Na-Muirn Ltd, admitted health and safety breaches.
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
Jackie McKenzie and others involved with new Broughy ferry community cafe, Braw Tea.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9am. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy