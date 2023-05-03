Bromley beat Woking to book place in play-off semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second-half turnaround helped Bromley win 2-1 at Woking and earn a place in the Vanarama National League play-off semi-finals for the first time.

Woking had finished fourth in the regular season to earn home advantage for the eliminator and Rohan Ince fired them ahead in the 13th minute.

Seventh-placed Bromley responded on the hour mark through Michael Cheek’s penalty and Deji Elerewe’s 77th-minute effort booked them a trip to Chesterfield on Sunday.

Ince provided Woking with the perfect start when he curled into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

No second goal occurred for the hosts though and Cheek levelled from the spot for Bromley on the hour mark despite home supporters shining the torch on their phones behind the goal.

The Ravens were in the ascendency now and they grabbed a winner with 13 minutes left when a long throw from Omar Sowunmi found its way to Elerewe at the back post to head home.