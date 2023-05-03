Mark Hughes tells Bradford to respond as automatic promotion hopes end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mark Hughes tells Bradford to respond as automatic promotion hopes end

By Press Association
Mark Hughes’ side can not be promoted automatically (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark Hughes’ side can not be promoted automatically (Nick Potts/PA)

Mark Hughes lamented how a frantic affair at Gresty Road put paid to Bradford’s automatic promotion hopes.

The Bantams needed to round off the campaign with wins against Crewe and in their finale against Leyton Orient.

But after mounting a second-half comeback to cancel out Dan Agyei’s first-half double for the Railwaymen they were undone by a penalty deep into stoppage time converted by Chris Long.

They now need a point from Monday’s home clash with the League Two champions to secure a play-off place.

“You’re always at risk of a ball dropping into certain areas when it becomes an end-to-end game like it did,” said Hughes.

“Anything can happen and we need to get our foot on the ball and take control of it which we didn’t do.

“But given the circumstances, being 2-0 down we had to have a really strong response and we did show good resilience. But there were quite a few consecutive errors which led to us conceding the goals.

“We’ve now got a huge game and we have to pick ourselves up for Leyton Orient next Monday. We’ll have a huge following next time out with a point needed to secure our play-off place.

“Ideally we’d have liked to have settle it tonight, but we’ve still got everything to play for. I expect that we will get a reaction from the players against Orient and I know it’s what they are capable of.”

In the first half, Bradford were caught out by the pace and power of Agyei who tore away and beat keeper Harry Lewis at his near post.

It got worse when Agyei doubled the lead, tapping in Long’s low cross in the 43rd minute.

But Bradford flexed their muscles with a blistering start to the second period and Andy Cook powered a header home from Richie Smallwood’s corner.

Goalkeeper Tom Booth fumbled under pressure and Jamie Walker slid the ball home into an empty net for the leveller.

When Smallwood tripped substitute David Amoo, Long blasted the penalty home for Crewe’s winner.

“We gave a really good account of ourselves and it was important to do that for the other teams in the league,” stressed Crewe boss Lee Bell.

“The boys played some really good football and for us to finish on a high at home like that with a really good performance was really pleasing.

“The players have become more adept at dealing with that sort of situation and I thought we would be the better football team too. The players were magnificent.

“We’re up to 13th and it is a good achievement to get on this run at home. We want to make this a difficult place for teams to come.

“It was a terrific penalty from Chris Long and Dan Agyei ran himself into the ground.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
(L-R) Malachi McBride, Cameron McEwing and Lewis McEwing leave Perth Sheriff Court.
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
A general view of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Peter Philip, director of Tigh-Na-Muirn Ltd, admitted health and safety breaches.
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
Jackie McKenzie and others involved with new Broughy ferry community cafe, Braw Tea.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9am. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy