Ian Dawes takes over as permanent Tranmere boss after third interim stint

Tranmere have announced the appointment of caretaker boss Ian Dawes as the club’s new permanent manager.

Dawes, 60, took temporary charge of the Sky Bet League Two club for the third time after Micky Mellon was sacked in March.

Rovers said in a statement: “The club has considered several highly qualified candidates, however Ian’s coaching abilities, knowledge of the playing squad and the staff as well as the club’s aims to balance player development with winning games ultimately made him the standout choice.”

Andy Parkinson will continue in his role as first-team coach, while the club continue their search for a technical director.

Dawes said: “It’s an honour to be appointed manager of Tranmere. Having already had three interim spells, I’m now ready to take control of the team and implement my own style and ideas.

“It’s an opportunity I’m relishing and I want to reassure the fans that I personally hate failure and would not have taken the job unless I was confident of bringing success to the club.”

Tranmere have climbed up three places to 11th in the table since Mellon’s departure, with Dawes winning two and drawing four of his eight games in charge.

Dawes will be targeting a top-10 finish before Monday’s final game of the season at home against automatic promotion hopefuls Northampton.