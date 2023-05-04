Football salutes ‘Beast in Blue’ Erling Haaland – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association May 4 2023, 9.06pm Share Football salutes ‘Beast in Blue’ Erling Haaland – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4364503/football-salutes-beast-in-blue-erling-haaland-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game, breaking the record for most goals in a Premier League season, during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday May 3, 2023. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4. Football Erling Haaland celebrated his Premier League goals record. 𝟯𝟱 Premier League goals 🤩 A big thank you to everyone for the support, nothing happens without you all, we don't stop here! 💙 pic.twitter.com/5MJqSbH0T4— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 3, 2023 One more final won. Full focus on our targets but we must celebrate what our boy @ErlingHaaland achieved today! All the talent in the world but without the energy and forward thinking this couldn’t be done. Congratulations Big Erl! Let’s gooo👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/xyS5cWfyIW— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) May 3, 2023 Perfect night at the Etihad 💙Congrats my mate @ErlingHaaland 🤝 pic.twitter.com/t7kfhwPJGe— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 3, 2023 A goal and a clean sheet, feels good to be back!Congratulations @ErlingHaaland what an achievement 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/YQ7PR73cp0— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) May 3, 2023 Wait until he adapts to Premier League football. https://t.co/ACFCy7YuFe— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 3, 2023 What did I tell you @ErlingHaaland ?? 🤐🤣🫶🏻 what a boy! Unbelievable achievement brother!! Great win again for the boys! Onto Saturday ⚽️💙 pic.twitter.com/EiqpO2Rtuf— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 3, 2023 He's a record breaker & a history maker 🔥What a season for @ErlingHaaland 🤖 pic.twitter.com/OLxpMo611o— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 3, 2023 In a league of his own! 💫@ErlingHaaland 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kQqA93OcNc— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 3, 2023 The Beast in Blue 🦁#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/P2W7sx7Ygf— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 3, 2023 Couldn’t have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It’s only taken 28 years!!!! He’s the best 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/r803OWZHKk— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 3, 2023 Goalscoring like we’ve never seen before.Congratulations on another record, @ErlingHaaland ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NbHPX5AQUM— Premier League (@premierleague) May 3, 2023 Rio Ferdinand was enjoying his cake. I had a motto growing up that said, "if I play one minute of professional football then I would die a happy man."Joining the @premierleague Hall of Fame is the icing on the cake!Thank you to everyone that voted! pic.twitter.com/IcPGivumWX— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 4, 2023 Aston Villa turned the clock back. #OnThisDay in 1957, Aston Villa beat Manchester United at Wembley to win the FA Cup for a seventh time.🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yzg0oVJUtF— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 4, 2023 Formula One Lewis Hamilton played some basketball as the F1 drivers took in different sports in Miami. Team LH, this is for you. 😍@IWC | #IWCMiami | #IWCRacing pic.twitter.com/DcvCgLY7p6— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 3, 2023 Lando Norris settled on a beachball helmet for this year. Ball is life 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/mxJWb0fL1J— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 4, 2023 Valtteri Bottas watched some baseball. ⚾️🤝🏎️@alfaromeostake @F1 pic.twitter.com/jxtuniCbLI— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 3, 2023 A golf helmet for Alex Albon. Golf is life 😍 Florida edition outta this world 🏌️⛳ @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/yiOPDtBW1j— Alex Albon (@alex_albon) May 3, 2023 Strike a pose! Loving the new collection! #TommyxMercedesAMGF1xAwakeNY – where fashion meets Formula 1.@Mercedesamgf1@awakenewyorkclothing@TommyHilfiger Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awakehttps://t.co/PeWa5ZAP6v pic.twitter.com/uXrGzT27XX— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) May 4, 2023 Nico Hulkenberg was loving the palm trees. When in Miami, add a few 🌴🌴#HaasF1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/VNNpyBwydd— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 4, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close