Football rumours: Liverpool step up pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister

What the papers say

Liverpool have stepped up their bid for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, according to The Guardian. James Milner, 37, could be heading in the other direction with Brighton confident of a deal with the former England midfielder out of contract at Anfield this summer.

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, right (Tano Pecoraro/AP)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, is being eyed by Aston Villa, according to The Daily Telegraph. Villa are also keen on Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, 23.

Winger Harvey Barnes is attracting interest from clubs keen to lure him away from Leicester. The Mail reports Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa are keen on the 25-year-old.

Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a candidate to replace David Moyes in charge at West Ham, according to The Sun. The former Tottenham target is in charge of French side Lille.

Social media round-up

Roma 'slash transfer price of Man Utd target Tammy Abraham and are willing to let him go in summer' https://t.co/yFl4o66DxE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 4, 2023

Reiss Nelson has rejected the first new contract proposal made by Arsenal — but negotiations remain ongoing as final decision will be made at the end of the season. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Nelson has been approached by many clubs in England and also from abroad over potential free transfer. pic.twitter.com/nqpmSqXh0o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2023

Players to watch

West Ham United’s Emerson Palmieri (right) tackles Fulham’s Joao Palhinha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joao Palhinha: Fulham are expected to ask more than £50 million for the midfielder, 27, who is linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Andrew Omobanidele: AC Milan and Nice are among the clubs linked with Norwich’s 20-year-old Republic of Ireland centre-half.