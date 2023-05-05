St Mirren await news on Tony Watt after on-loan striker suffers ankle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

St Mirren await news on Tony Watt after on-loan striker suffers ankle injury

By Press Association
St Mirren have injury concerns over on-loan striker Tony Watt (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren have injury concerns over on-loan striker Tony Watt (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tony Watt’s stint at St Mirren could be over after picking up an ankle injury in training.

The 29-year-old striker has made 11 appearances and scored once for the Buddies since joining on loan from cinch Premiership rivals Dundee United in January.

Ahead of the trip to Easter Road to play Hibernian on Saturday, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson revealed Watt is to have a scan and admitted his concern about the Scotland cap for the five post-split fixtures.

The Northern Irishman said: “We had an injury to Tony Watt in training yesterday so he is not going to be available for Saturday.

“He went over on it. It was innocuous, just two players came together and he went over the wrong way but we are quite concerned about it at the moment

“He is having scans on his ankle today.

“Obviously we spoke to Dundee United, who own Tony, and we will have the results today and see where we go with it, but we are quite worried about it at the moment.”

Asked whether it was likely Watt could miss the rest of the campaign, Robinson said: “Potentially, yes. Obviously it’s hard to say without the scans but, on the initial look at it, the medical team weren’t too happy with it.

“It reduces our options in the forward areas, with Jonah (Ayunga) already injured, but we have people who have stepped in and done really well before. Alex Greive, young Lewis Jamieson and Greg Kiltie can play in those areas of the pitch as well.

“It is something we are dealing with and we won’t use it as an excuse.”

Robinson was happy to see Ryan Flynn and Richard Taylor extend their contracts recently and revealed he has offered a new deal to 30-year-old centre-back Joe Shaughnessy.

He said: “I have had conversations with Joe as well and offered him another year.

“Joe wants perhaps a wee bit more security than that, which is understandable, and more regular game time but that I can’t guarantee anyone that.

“We will keep speaking and see where we go, but on the other hand I am looking at other things as well.”

Despite losing 2-0 at home to Kilmarnock in their last fixture, Saints remained in sixth place and are behind the Hibees on goal difference, four behind Hearts and nine behind Aberdeen.

Robinson is targeting a European place, with fifth spot being enough if Celtic beat Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

He said: “We believe we can get into Europe. We have taken points off every team  in the top six so there is certainly not a fear factor. We believe in what we do.

“Yes we will probably be the underdogs in every game, I would imagine, but we are used to that I and I think we are better when that is the case.

“We will need to perform better than we did against Kilmarnock, we are very well aware of that, but we will do. We genuinely believe we can get a European spot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…