Unai Emery says Villa keen to build ‘structure’ amid links with Mateu Alemany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Unai Emery says Villa keen to build ‘structure’ amid links with Mateu Alemany

By Press Association
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is making his mark at the club. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is making his mark at the club. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Unai Emery hinted Aston Villa are closing in on Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany.

The LaLiga leaders have already confirmed he will leave at the end of the season, with Villa his expected destination.

It will be the next piece in the puzzle for Emery at Villa Park as the club looks to move to the next level.

He said: “Mateu Alemany is a person with experiences, he has worked at a high level and, if he’s coming here because it is a possibility, it will be a very good opportunity to create a strong structure with him.

“It’s not the moment to speak about some circumstances that could come here, about some expectation about who is coming here. When I was committed with the chairman Nassef (Sawiris) and with Wes (Edens), we were speaking about the objective in our future we want to create.

“We want to strengthen our structure. To try to get another level going up with the team, with the players, with the structure we can create here.”

Villa go to Wolves on Saturday having dropped to eighth after the midweek results but remain in the hunt for a surprise European place.

Emery recognises failing to qualify for Europe could impact the calibre of players the club could sign this summer but it will not change his ultimate goal.

“Maybe, yes, but it’s not changing the mind I have, the idea we spoke about,” he said.

“We want to create a strong structure here, a strong mentality. You have to build a team like a family. If we are in Europe – we will add some possibility to take away trophies, playing more matches, for me it will be fantastic.

“If it’s not this year, my idea and objective is the same – try to play in Europe with Aston Villa. Not only just to play in Europe but I want to play in the Champions League with Aston Villa. ”

Philippe Coutinho, Matty Cash, Leon Bailey and Boubacar Kamara have all resumed training and could be involved at Molineux.

Emery added: “This week was fantastic. Coutinho started training on Monday, Kamara and Leon on Wednesday and Matty Cash started training with the group yesterday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Former Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant.
David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with…
2
Xiaotong Huang.
‘Mr Big’ caught in Dundee with £50k in dirty cash as associate jailed for…
3
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
4
The torched vehicles on Jack Martin Way. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Land Rover stolen from Dundee dealership left torched in ‘car graveyard’
5
Three Perthshire forests are for sale. Image: Savills
Three Perthshire forests and windfarm go on market for £130m in ‘rare’ sale
6
Rebecca Egerton-Jones arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Leuchars military wife says she was worn down by cheating husband’s ‘gaslighting’
7
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
8
The Prince and Princess of Wales wore the Keela jackets during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.
Fife firm’s jackets worn by Prince William and Kate Middleton
9
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
10
Craig Hamilton.
Fife predator sexually assaulted 11-year-old and asked her to marry him