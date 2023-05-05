Steven Naismith hopes Josh Ginnelly’s Hearts success will convince him to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Naismith hopes Josh Ginnelly’s Hearts success will convince him to stay

By Press Association
Josh Ginnelly has scored 11 goals this term (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steven Naismith is hopeful that the improvement Josh Ginnelly has enjoyed at Hearts will help persuade the attacker to commit his future to the club.

The former Burnley, Walsall and Preston player – approaching the end of his third campaign with the Jambos – has emerged as a key man this term and is the Edinburgh side’s second-highest scorer with 11 goals to his name.

Ginnelly is out of contract at the end of the season and supporters are eager to see the club tie down the 26-year-old Englishman to a new deal.

“I’m not sure whether he will stay or go,” said interim manager Naismith when asked for an update. “I think the club will want to keep him. He’s had the most consistent season since he’s been at the club.

“The years he has been here, he has progressed from being a new guy in with good attributes, to building his consistency and then becoming a more experienced character in the group. All these factors have been good for him and for the club.

“In his previous moves, he’s signed on thinking one thing and very quickly it’s developed into something else which has not been great for him and he’s not played his best stuff, hence why he came up to Hearts.

“I think this period of his career has probably been the most enjoyable. The club I’m sure are trying to keep him, and Gino’s got a decision to make.”

Naismith was handed the reins until the end of the season following the sacking of Robbie Neilson last month as Hearts search for a new permanent manager.

Asked if he had any input into which of the out-of-contract players the club will attempt to retain, the 36-year-old said: “I make recommendations and stuff like that but at the same time those players could have been speaking to clubs since January.

“It’s been made clear that with the players out of contract, it will be towards the end of the season that things are confirmed one way or the other.”

Naismith has been helping plan a pre-season even though it remains unclear whether he will be part of the new managerial set-up.

“In terms of pre-season, there needs to be a programme there,” he said. “Whether I’m the manager or somebody else is the manager, if we get to the summer and we don’t have that, we’re in big trouble because you’re not going to get a pre-season trip or schedule as you want it.

“As much as we can, we’ve made the decisions, no matter which manager is in place.”

Hearts, who are trying to chase down Aberdeen in the battle for third place in the cinch Premiership, host Celtic this Sunday and Naismith is hoping his team are able to prevent Ange Postecoglou’s rampant side settling into their rhythm early on.

“That’s been consistent with Celtic since the manager came in, that he wants to start really fast and get ahead early in the game, which gives them a lot of control,” said Naismith. “That’s a threat we need to come up against and be brave enough to keep the ball and cause them as many problems as they cause us.

“If we start fast and get the crowd something to back, then they’ll back it and it will be a great atmosphere. Every game at home, that’s what we need to do to get ourselves the backing of the fans which then gives us more confidence on the pitch.

“We did it well against Ross County and hopefully we can do it again on Sunday.”

