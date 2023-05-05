Fit-again Ianis Hagi hoping to get back up to speed before Rangers’ season ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fit-again Ianis Hagi hoping to get back up to speed before Rangers’ season ends

By Press Association
Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is happy to be back from injury (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is happy to be back from injury (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi hopes to use the end of the season to complete his long journey to full fitness.

The 24-year-old Romania international made his return from a year-long knee injury in January when he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 cinch Premiership win over St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Hagi has made one start – against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup – and six substitute appearances in total under boss Michael Beale and ahead of Sunday’s league visit of Aberdeen, he opened up on his fitness tribulations.

He said: “ACL injuries are honestly no joke. It is really hard.

“You go through so many emotions, and once you’re back, most players are at their peaks in the season. I’ve basically started from zero and it’s the beginning of my pre-season.

“There’s not much time for training because at this football club you play every three or four days, and you need to deliver when you’re on the pitch.

“It’s a really tricky one where you need to fight through it and find minutes now and then.

“I’ve been in constant communication with the manager, see what is best for me and at the same time you want to win.

“I’ve been trying to push myself to the limits, to where I want to be.

“I’ve been building up my minutes, but it feels like I’m enjoying my football more and more. It’s unfortunate because the season finishes really quickly, but with these last five games, and the two with the national team, hopefully I can make the most of it.”

