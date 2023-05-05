Will Fish happy to be making his mark at Hibs after rocky start to loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Fish happy to be making his mark at Hibs after rocky start to loan spell

By Press Association
Will Fish has become a regular starter at Hibernian (John Walton/PA)
Will Fish has become a regular starter at Hibernian (John Walton/PA)

Will Fish is delighted to have become a Hibernian mainstay over the past few months after fearing his loan move from Manchester United was not going to plan.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Easter Road club on a season-long deal last summer in a bid to increase his exposure to first-team football.

With Rocky Bushiri, Ryan Porteous and Paul Hanlon all ahead of him in the pecking order, Fish had to wait until January to make his first start – and even then it was a disaster as he was played out of position at right-back before being subbed at half-time in a 3-0 defeat at city rivals Hearts.

However, the sale of Porteous to Watford and a serious injury sustained by Bushiri paved the way for Fish to start each of Hibs’ last 11 matches.

“You have doubts, but I always had the backing of the staff,” he said when asked if he feared his move to Hibs was not working out. “They were always in dialogue with me and they said I would get my chance and they’ve stuck to their word.

“In football, you have to get a bit of luck. Porto left and Rocky got injured and I managed to get my chance, and I’ve done alright. The more games you play, the more experience you get and you feel more confident.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here massively. I’ve had some bumps along the road but I feel like I’ve come out the other side better for it. I’ve really enjoyed it and I owe a lot to Hibs for giving me this chance.”

Before joining Hibs, Fish had made only three first-team appearances – one as a sub for parent club United and two while on loan at Stockport last term. With that in mind, the 20-year-old has been grateful to have 33-year-old Hanlon to help guide him at Easter Road.

“Paul’s been great,” Fish said ahead of Saturday’s match at home to St Mirren. “You couldn’t ask for a better centre-half partner for my first few games in men’s football. On and off the pitch, he’s great.

“He helps me through the games and we discuss things together. He’s a top lad.”

Fish is contracted to United until 2025 but is expected to go on loan again next term.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked if he will return to Hibs. “I’m just focusing on the next five games and then we can take it from there and see what happens.

“I’ve still got time on my contract but I think everyone is on the same page that I need to go out and play men’s football again (next season) so that will be the plan.”

