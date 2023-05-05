Rory McKenzie using past relegation as motivation to stay up with Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rory McKenzie using past relegation as motivation to stay up with Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Rory McKenzie is determined to avoid another relegation (PA)
Rory McKenzie is determined to avoid another relegation (PA)

Kilmarnock midfielder Rory McKenzie admits the painful memories of relegation are spurring him on to avoid the same fate two years on.

McKenzie is one of the few survivors of the team that lost to Dundee in the play-offs before coming straight back up as cinch Championship title winners.

Derek McInnes and his squad occupy 11th place in the Premiership which would consign them to another play-off but there are five matches left to save their top-flight status, starting with Saturday’s trip to Motherwell.

McKenzie said: “I would much rather be playing in the top six but I’m relishing the game in terms of how big a game it is for the club.

“You want to play in big games and for a club like Kilmarnock, having been in this position, I know how bad it feels to be relegated and it just makes it a whole lot bigger. In that sense it’s a great occasion and a good game to go out and win.”

The 29-year-old is using past pain as motivation.

“Definitely, I have been thinking about it the last few weeks,” he said. “It’s a horrible, horrible feeling and I do not want to feel that again.

“I have let the boys know that and we are going to do what we can to not have any sort of feeling like that again.”

McKenzie was raised in Troon and his association with Killie goes back many years through his formative spell in the club’s academy but he does not feel his affection for the club should make him any more determined than his team-mates to help the cause.

“I don’t think it should,” he said. “It might come across as that because I am from here and I know the club better than most, but if you are a professional it’s not something you want to have on your CV.

“Yes, I am from here but it should mean the exact same for everyone in the squad whether you are here full-time or on loan. You don’t want to go back to your parent club on the back of a relegated season.

“Everyone has their reasons why and it should mean the same to everyone.”

Killie are looking to follow up on their first league away win of the season last time out against St Mirren.

McKenzie: “It was huge because it became a thing. For one reason or other we weren’t starting games well. We were conceding early and there was no real belief we could get back in the game.

“Last week we performed well. It was a big game for St Mirren and it was a good crowd and to come out on top against a good side was a big confidence boost.”

The attacking midfielder admits preparing for an away game on the back of a win feels different.

“I would say so, especially when your next game is away from home,” he said.

“It’s a huge confidence boost because I would be sitting here answering the same questions if we hadn’t won two weeks ago. So that’s quite pleasing.

“You are asked why the away form was so poor and we didn’t know, or we don’t know. It’s a frustrating one because last week just shows if we do everything right and it goes to plan, it’s sometimes quite straightforward.”

Killie have Joe Wright, Fraser Murray and Liam Polworth back from illness and injury and Kyle Vassell is set to feature despite suffering a hamstring issue in Paisley.

“He is still not perfect but he has always been a quick healer,” manager Derek McInnes said.

“We got him scanned and we got him moving again. We feel Kyle is a key player for us so we would much rather have him out there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…