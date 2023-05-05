Napoli celebrate Serie A title win in style – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 5.

Football

Napoli celebrated their first Serie A title win for 33 years.

Dear Napolitans, The Scudetto Has Been Delivered!!! Now We Feast!!!!🤍💙🤍💙 @sscnapoli pic.twitter.com/LVvRzUSeWg — Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) May 4, 2023

Neil Warnock will be back in football in nine months…

Wow what a night and an amazing 3 months! 🥳 Inundated with messages from fans of so many different clubs all over the country, can’t tell you how special that makes me feel. Thank you,every single one of you. Back to Twitter, podcasts and live shows for 9 months 🤣 #UTT — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) May 5, 2023

Liverpool unveiled their kit for next season.

Cricket

Katherine Sciver-Brunt retired from England duty.

13 years wearing the shirt together ❤️ It’s been a pleasure to share a dressing room with you and call you a friend. What a journey! Congrats on everything you’ve achieve Kathy B Here’s to more 🍻Will miss you mate x pic.twitter.com/R9YoSDQ4Jt — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) May 5, 2023

Thank you Katherine ❤️ My idol growing up and then an absolute honour to be on the same team as you representing our country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Time for… ⛳️🏌️‍♀️🍻🥂🤪 pic.twitter.com/fhhhHbGjY9 — Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) May 5, 2023

What a hat-trick ball.

Golf

Back trouble for Robert MacIntyre ahead of the PGA Championship.

Gutted to withdraw this morning from the @ItalianOpen with a back strain. Hopefully nothing too serious. Now for a week of rest before the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/HRBwokBOWt — Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) May 5, 2023

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was frustrated.

One good game one bad game this evening. Frustrated with my semi-final but I will get it right. Thank you to the Manchester fans you were amazing tonight 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/wYTPhmJKNI — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) May 4, 2023

Formula One

A trip to the Dolphins for Valtteri Bottas.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner was mixing it up.

Can you speak up George Russell?

George and the world’s smallest microphone. 🤏 pic.twitter.com/2jM1PM9WT7 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 4, 2023

Some track fun for Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

A remote control car, two F1 drivers and a blindfold. It's all part of a Thursday at track 😅#HaasF1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/gwiqiuOxfs — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 4, 2023