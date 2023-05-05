Kieran Freeman warns Dundee United still far from safe despite improved form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran Freeman warns Dundee United still far from safe despite improved form

By Press Association
Safety still a long way away says Dundee Utd’s Kieran Freeman (right) (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Safety still a long way away says Dundee Utd’s Kieran Freeman (right) (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kieran Freeman is encouraged by Dundee United’s return to form going into the final five cinch Premiership fixtures but insists they are “far from out” of relegation trouble.

The Tannadice side have won three consecutive games with one defeat in six under boss Jim Goodwin, who took over from Liam Fox on a short-term contract on March 1.

United moved up to 10th place, above Kilmarnock on goal difference and four points ahead of Ross County, before the league fixtures took a break for last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Goodwin’s side return to action in the bottom six on Saturday with a trip to Tayside rivals St Johnstone, who parted ways with boss Callum Davidson after a run of six games without a win.

Interim boss Steven MacLean managed a 1-1 draw with Hibernian last time out to leave them just two points above United but Freeman remains wary.

The 23-year-old defender told DUTV: “One weekend with the results going against us and we could be bottom again.

“We are far from out of it but it has been positive the last few weeks and hopefully we keep that going.

“It was good form to go into it (break) but it shows you how far off we were that after three consecutive wins we are still in it.

“We need to start afresh again and pick up as many points as possible.

“We have been playing well as a team, the clean sheet we had (2-0 win over Livingston in last game) helps and getting more bodies forward.

“The gaffer has got us organised and hard to beat and that makes a big difference.

“He has been brilliant since he has come in but that’s no disrespect to Foxy, it was the players that let him down, it was nothing to do with Foxy.

“But we are working together to try to keep the club up.

“We would be delighted if we woke up on Sunday morning above St Johnstone, that’s one place away from the drop so that’s a positive but we have to take each game as it comes and try to get the three points.”

