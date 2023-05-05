Kieran Freeman warns Dundee United still far from safe despite improved form

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Freeman is encouraged by Dundee United’s return to form going into the final five cinch Premiership fixtures but insists they are “far from out” of relegation trouble.

The Tannadice side have won three consecutive games with one defeat in six under boss Jim Goodwin, who took over from Liam Fox on a short-term contract on March 1.

United moved up to 10th place, above Kilmarnock on goal difference and four points ahead of Ross County, before the league fixtures took a break for last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Goodwin’s side return to action in the bottom six on Saturday with a trip to Tayside rivals St Johnstone, who parted ways with boss Callum Davidson after a run of six games without a win.

Interim boss Steven MacLean managed a 1-1 draw with Hibernian last time out to leave them just two points above United but Freeman remains wary.

The 23-year-old defender told DUTV: “One weekend with the results going against us and we could be bottom again.

“We are far from out of it but it has been positive the last few weeks and hopefully we keep that going.

“It was good form to go into it (break) but it shows you how far off we were that after three consecutive wins we are still in it.

“We need to start afresh again and pick up as many points as possible.

“We have been playing well as a team, the clean sheet we had (2-0 win over Livingston in last game) helps and getting more bodies forward.

“The gaffer has got us organised and hard to beat and that makes a big difference.

“He has been brilliant since he has come in but that’s no disrespect to Foxy, it was the players that let him down, it was nothing to do with Foxy.

“But we are working together to try to keep the club up.

“We would be delighted if we woke up on Sunday morning above St Johnstone, that’s one place away from the drop so that’s a positive but we have to take each game as it comes and try to get the three points.”