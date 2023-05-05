Malky Mackay expects Premiership relegation battle to go down to wire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay expects the cinch Premiership relegation battle to be closely-contested with nerve and fortune playing their part.

The Dingwall side slipped four points adrift at the foot of the table with a 6-1 defeat by Hearts immediately before the split and have lost seven of their past nine matches.

But they have beaten four out of five of their bottom-six rivals so far this season, including Saturday’s visitors, Livingston, and Mackay believes his side will make a fight of their survival quest.

When asked what will influence the survival fight, Mackay said: “The team that holds their nerve on the day… I also think the rub of the green will come into it over the five games in terms of maybe some decisions, and the VAR decisions that may take place.

“But I think there will be not a lot between the teams.”