Frida Maanum nets winner as Arsenal beat Leicester

Frida Maanum scored a stunning winner as fourth-placed Arsenal kept up the pressure at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 1-0 victory over Leicester.

The Norwegian curled home a long-range shot just after the hour to settle a tight contest at Meadow Park.

Arsenal had been frustrated for large parts of the game after Katie McCabe had a penalty saved in the seventh minute.

✊ A Frida Maanum special secures us an all-important three points pic.twitter.com/bClYFST1nN — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 5, 2023

The win lifted Arsenal within two points of third-placed Chelsea and six behind leaders Manchester United, on whom they have a game in hand.

Arsenal, looking to bounce back from their Champions League exit on Monday, started strongly and had a chance to take an early lead after McCabe was brought down in the area by Hannah Cain.

McCabe stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick but was denied by the excellent Janina Leitzig.

Katie McCabe’s early penalty was saved (John Walton/PA)

Leicester threatened through Cain but her shot was blocked by keeper Sabrina D’Angelo before Victoria Pelova spurned a chance for the hosts.

Cain was denied again by D’Angelo in the 62nd minute and was to rue the miss as Maanum picked her spot from the edge of the area following a Jodie Taylor cut-back moments later.

Arsenal finished strongly with Taylor hitting the side-netting and Maanum twice forcing Leitzig to save before hitting the bar from a free-kick.