Cove Rangers relegated after home defeat to 10-man Greenock Morton

Cove Rangers were relegated from the Scottish Championship after losing 2-1 to 10-man Greenock Morton.

Jack Baird headed in a corner for Morton after only two minutes, and Robbie Muirhead thought he had doubled the lead shortly afterwards only for the offside flag to deny him.

Declan Glass then levelled with a long-range effort just before half-time, and Morton were reduced to 10 men four minutes after the break when Cameron Blues was shown a second yellow card.

Cove looked the more likely winners, with Brian Schwake denying Connor Scully, Tony Weston and Glass, but Muirhead let fly from 35 yards for the winner in the 73rd minute, condemning Cove to the drop.

There was ultimately disappointment for Morton, though, as they missed out on the play-offs on goal difference.