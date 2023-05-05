Hamilton have work to do to stay up as Arbroath retain Championship status

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A goalless draw ensured Arbroath will play Scottish Championship football next season while Hamilton must try to do the same via the play-offs.

Accies began the day bottom of the table and staring at automatic relegation but a point lifted them above Cove Rangers on goal difference.

Instead, they will take on either Alloa or Airdrie in the League One play-offs as they attempt to secure second tier football again.

Chances were at a premium – Hamilton’s Daniel O’Reilly had a shot saved by Derek Gaston in the first half while in the second David Gold came close twice in quick succession for Arbroath, hitting the bar on the second occasion.