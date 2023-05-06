Sport marks the coronation of the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport marks the coronation of the King

By Press Association
Sport paid tribute to the King (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sport paid tribute to the King (Mike Egerton/PA)

County cricket paid tribute to the King on the morning of his coronation, while Chelsea’s forward Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession.

Kerr was chosen to bear her country’s flag as part of the Commonwealth, fronting an Australian contingent which included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as they made their way into Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Sir Alastair Cook – who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 – was among those cricketers who stood to observe the national anthem ahead of day three of the current round of LV= County Championship.

Cook joined his Essex team-mates and opponents from Surrey, including England players Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and Will Jacks, as they lined the boundary edge at Chelmsford as God Save the King played out to those in attendance.

Similar scenes played out at Headingley, Derby and Trent Bridge, though a handful of other fixtures were unable to start on time due to rain. Two matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, at Old Trafford and Chester-le-Street were marked in similar fashion.

James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow were among the best known faces to take part in proceedings.

Charles, previously the Prince of Wales, has been a patron of Glamorgan since 1986 and they posted a picture of him holding a bat during a visit to Sophia Gardens.

Chief executive Hugh Morris said: “As our Patron, King Charles III has a long-standing association with Glamorgan County Cricket Club and we would like to wish His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort well as we celebrate the Coronation on Saturday, 6th May.”

Badminton Horse Trials 2023 – Day Three
Spectators watch the King’s coronation at the Badminton Horse Trials (Tim Goode/PA)

Events in London also had an impact at the Badminton Horse Trials, where the day’s dressage started at 8am and paused at 10.15am to allow spectators to watch the coronation on big screens.

The action resumed at 12.45pm, with some screen access still available for those wishing to take in the full ceremony.

