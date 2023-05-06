Peter Haring eager to put Celtic’s celebrations on ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Haring eager to put Celtic’s celebrations on ice

By Press Association
Peter Haring relishes facing Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Peter Haring relishes facing Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Peter Haring is hoping Hearts can spoil Celtic’s cinch Premiership title party on Sunday.

A victory at Tynecastle – or a Rangers slip-up at home to Aberdeen – will ensure the Hoops secure the trophy for the second year running, but the Jambos’ Austrian midfielder is determined to prevent that scenario.

“As a player you don’t really think too much about that but obviously we want to try and stop that,” said Haring.

“First and foremost, we want to win and get three points but no-one wants to have another club celebrating anything at Tynecastle. We hope we can avoid that.

“It’s always a great game against Celtic, especially at home. At home we’ve got a chance against anybody in this league. We haven’t beaten them this season yet but it’s about time. We have to be confident and full of energy.”

Haring has played in two victories over Celtic since joining Hearts in the summer of 2018 and has featured  in several close matches between the teams.

“Every win is different and some taste sweeter than others but obviously beating Celtic, who have been by far the best team in Scotland since I got here, always feels really good,” he said.

“You need to be defensively very solid and disciplined. That’s key. You need to try and play the game in the opposition half because when they dominate possession, the pressure increases and it gets harder.

“They’re very good at moving the ball quickly so once they’ve pinned you back, it’s really hard to get control of the game again. We’ve worked on a gameplan and everyone needs to be ready. Energy and belief in yourself are the two main things.”

Haring, who recently returned to action following almost six months out with concussion issues, is due to run out of contract this summer.

“I hope so,” the 29-year-old said, when asked if he expects to be at Hearts next term. “The full focus is on the next five games and then we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

