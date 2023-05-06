Josh Little rested for Ireland’s Test against England at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Josh Little rested for Ireland’s Test against England at Lord’s

By Press Association
Josh Little will not feature in the Test against England (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
Josh Little will not feature in the Test against England (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Ireland have rested star bowler Josh Little for next month’s Lord’s Test against England, chipping away at the status of what should be a prestige fixture for the visitors.

Little has not played first-class cricket since 2019 but the 23-year-old’s stock has never been higher following an impressive stint at the Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans and would surely have improved the Irish attack had he been picked.

Instead he will now miss his fourth Test of the year, having been excused from games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to his near £400,000 IPL deal.

Little has put his country first this month, breaking up his stint with the Titans and making his way from Jaipur to Chelmsford to feature in a crucial three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Ireland must win that 3-0 to keep alive hopes of automatic World Cup qualification and Little’s arrival will boost their chances considerably, but it is now clear that limited-overs cricket will continue to be a priority.

National selector Andrew White said: “Although the IPL will have finished, we are very conscious of the need for Josh to rest, recover and prepare for what will be a busy and important summer for us in white-ball cricket.”

Ireland played their only previous Test against their neighbours four years ago and there is no question that Little’s absence diminishes the occasion.

While speculation over England’s IPL contingent in the match has been subject to debate, Ireland turning up without their strongest side will come as a surprise.

Josh Little (centre) will not be joining his team-mates at Lord's.
Josh Little, centre, will not be joining his team-mates at Lord’s (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

The Ireland squad contains five players who took on England in 2019 and lost by 143 runs – captain Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, James McCollom, Mark Adair and Andy McBrine.

The latter is set to play as a solitary frontline spinner, with Ben White and Matthew Humphreys dropping out after featuring in sub-continental conditions.

Ireland have lost all six of their Test match outings, but saw Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher and Stirling score their maiden centuries in recent months. They face Essex in a first-class warm-up game at Chelmsford starting on May 26, before the four-day Test runs from June 1-4.

Ireland squad: A Balbirnie (captain), M Adair, C Campher, G Dockrell, F Hand, G Hume, T Mayes, A McBrine, J McCollum, P Moor, C Olphert, P Stirling, H Tector, L Tucker, C Young.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…