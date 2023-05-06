Spartans edge out Brechin on penalties to book play-off final place

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lowland League champions Spartans booked their place in the League Two play-off final after defeating their Highland League counterparts Brechin 4-3 on penalties following a dramatic second leg at Glebe Park.

The Edinburgh side led 1-0 from the first leg, but City levelled things up on aggregate by beating their visitors 3-2 in the return match on Saturday.

Spartans twice opened up a two-goal cushion in the tie when Bradley Whyte and Blair Henderson scored either side of Fraser Macleod’s goal for Brechin.

But goals from Kieran Inglis and Botti Biabi for the hosts shortly after the hour mark were enough to take the contest to penalties, with no extra-time played.

Brechin missed their fourth and fifth kicks of the shoot-out, paving the way for Spartans to face League Two’s bottom side Albion Rovers in the final over the next two Saturdays.