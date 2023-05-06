Marnus Labuschagne sparkling for Glamorgan after finding fluency at crease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Marnus Labuschagne sparkling for Glamorgan after finding fluency at crease

By Press Association
Marnus Labuschagne is starting to feel more comfortable at the crease (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Marnus Labuschagne is starting to feel more comfortable at the crease (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Marnus Labuschagne believes he is starting to find some fluency at the crease with just over a month to go until the Ashes after a sparkling 170 for Glamorgan against Yorkshire.

Labuschagne was given a let-off on 11 when a diving Finlay Bean could not cling on to a tough chance at backward point on the third morning of the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two fixture.

There was no second opportunity offered from Australia’s number three, who moved expertly through the gears at Headingley with a mixture of conventional and more unorthodox strokes.

Ominously for England, who begin their bid to reclaim the urn at Edgbaston on June 16, this innings is the first time since returning for another stint at Glamorgan that Labuschagne has felt comfortable in the middle.

“I have been a bit sort of all over,” Labuschagne said. “It hasn’t felt like it has come together until that innings.

“That’s probably the most I’ve felt balanced at the crease, I felt like my head position was in a nice spot, my bat path was coming down nicely. That was probably the best time I batted.”

Some counties have come under scrutiny for recruiting Australia players before the Ashes, with Steve Smith the notable example as he is adjusting to English conditions in a three-game stint with Sussex.

Labuschagne, who has not looked back since getting his big break with Australia in the 2019 Ashes after starring for Glamorgan that summer, has another couple of fixtures with the Welsh county before linking up with his national side ahead of their World Test Championship final against India next month.

Despite contributing 235 runs to Glamorgan’s cause this week on a ground that will host the third Ashes Test in two months’ time, Labuschagne insisted his priorities are not on his international commitments.

“I have given that much thought, but I have really enjoyed batting here,” Labuschagne said. “I have always enjoyed the bounce and carry.

“It allows me to leave the ball nicely on length and be able to make good decisions early. There’s enough pace in the wicket that you can score quite freely, once the wicket quickens up a little bit.

“For me it is taking it game-by-game and trying to build up that momentum that leads into the World Test Championship and the Ashes. But my focus is to win games for Glamorgan.”

Labuschagne was watchful in helpful bowling conditions early on but motored along after going past his 104-ball half-century, requiring only 38 and 44 deliveries respectively for his second and third 50s.

Steve Smith joining Sussex ahead of the Ashes has caused some controversy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Smith joining Sussex ahead of the Ashes has caused some controversy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dom Bess bore the brunt, conceding 58 runs in the 41 deliveries he sent down to Labuschagne, who also hit compatriot Mickey Edwards out of the attack with five fours in the space of six balls after backing away and agriculturally muscling across the line as the ball was dispatched to all parts.

After his excellent innings, Labuschagne cheerfully admitted he will regale good friend and team-mate Smith about his efforts.

“We speak most days so I’m sure he’ll have a debrief with me on his game and I’ll debrief him on what happens on my game,” Labuschagne said.

“We’re quite across what’s going on, we sit back here and watch all the runs around the county. I’ve got a big interest in the game so I’m always watching.”

Labuschagne’s knock helped Glamorgan declare on 352 for four but their push for victory was thwarted by rain wiping out the last session, with Yorkshire only needing to bat out the final day for a draw after being set a notional 492 for victory.

“It’s slightly frustrating,” Labuschagne added. “We would’ve liked at least 20 overs at them before the close. It’s not ideal but we are going to have 96 overs to get 10 wickets (on Sunday).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…