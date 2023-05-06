Eddie Howe praises Callum Wilson for response to Newcastle squad rotation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe praises Callum Wilson for response to Newcastle squad rotation

By Press Association
Callum Wilson has scored eight goals in his last seven games for Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has praised Callum Wilson’s emphatic response to the challenge presented to him by record signing Alexander Isak.

The 31-year-old England striker has plundered eight goals in his last seven games, four of them from the bench with Howe having rotated the former Bournemouth frontman and his £60million summer capture in the face of a gruelling schedule.

Wilson, whose form was questioned in some quarters following his return from the World Cup finals, has twice been rested in the game after scoring two goals as a starter, but has channelled his frustration in exactly the way Howe hoped he would.

The Magpies’ head coach said: “He is certainly in great form. He is very focused at the moment. He knows he has to be because of the competition he has around him.

“The biggest compliment I can pay him is that he has always been himself – bubbly, bright, laughing, joking, a really positive character. He is someone that the squad needs to be positive, because he is such a big personality within it.

“That has helped him when he has come on the pitch and delivered for us. I’m delighted for him, personally, because he can react two ways to that challenge laid down to him – and he has responded how I hoped he would.”

Wilson made two appearances for his country as a substitute in Qatar without finding the back of the net, and went eight games without a goal on his return.

However asked if it had been foolish to question his ability to continue as the club’s main marksman at that point, Howe said: “It’s natural at this elite level that players are under scrutiny. Their performances are broken down to the ninth degree, and not just by me as the manager, but also by you guys in the press.

“I think he will understand that comes with the territory at this level.”

Wilson, who helped himself to a double in last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Southampton after being introduced as a second-half substitute, will hope for a chance to repeat the feat against high-flying Arsenal this weekend with Newcastle hoping to ease themselves closer to Champions League qualification.

Beyond that, a continuation of his current form could yet earn him a return to the England squad.

Asked about his international prospects, Howe said: “That is one for [manager] Gareth [Southgate], but he is certainly doing everything he needs to do. He is scoring goals and that is always going to get you in the headlines.”

