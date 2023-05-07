On this day in 2009: Graham Onions has a debut to remember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2009: Graham Onions has a debut to remember

By Press Association
England’s Graham Onions celebrates (Rebecca Naden/{PA)
England’s Graham Onions celebrates (Rebecca Naden/{PA)

Graham Onions made a splash on his England debut at Lord’s, taking five West Indian wickets on this day in 2009.

The Durham seamer had waited his turn to get a taste of international cricket, first called up to the ODI squad three years earlier but failing to take the field despite being named in a provisional 30-man squad for the Champions Trophy.

Selected ahead of county team-mate Steve Harmison for the first Test of the summer, with the selectors favouring his nuance and reliability over his colleague’s pace and experience, Onions had to wait his turn to get his hands on the ball.

England racked up 377 batting first, with Onions bowled for a golden duck at number 11 to close the innings. He then saw his opening delivery drop short and disappear for four.

But if there were any doubts about his ability to rise to the challenge, he answered them in a hurry.

Onions’ sixth over for England was an unforgettable one, as he prised out Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor and Sulieman Benn in the space of six deliveries. He made it four scalps in seven balls when he returned to take out Denesh Ramdin and secured his place on the ground’s famous honours board when he pinned Lionel Baker lbw.

Onions walked off with figures of five for 38, with the ground laid for a 10-wicket victory.

“I’ve have to pinch myself a few times. To get five wickets really is a dream come true,” he said at the close of play. “I think today I can give myself a pat on the back – and I’m very proud of what I’ve done.”

Onions was an Ashes winner later that summer but played only 13 Tests after struggling with injuries. He retired from first-class cricket in 2018 with 723 wickets to his name.

